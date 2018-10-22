United Arab Emirates vs Australia, Highlights, Only T20I in Abu Dhabi, Full cricket score: Chris Lynn and Co win by seven wickets
Catch the LIVE scores and updates from Only T20I between UAE and Australia being played in Abu Dhabi.
Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
Toss news: United Arab Emirates captain Rohan Mustafa won the toss and opted to bat first in the only T20I against Australia. This is not the full-fledged Australian side as many of the members had just played 2- match Test series against Pakistan in UAE. However, even then the Chris Lynn-led side has enough mettle to beat UAE in this match comprehensively. It also gives an opportunity for UAE to see where they land in T20Is when it comes to playing big sides.
UAE captain Rohan Mustafa and Australia captain Chris Lynn. AFP
Australia (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Ashfaq Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa(c), Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Ghulam Shabber(w), Imran Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan
Updated Date:
Oct 22, 2018
