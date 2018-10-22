United Arab Emirates vs Australia: D'Arcy Short's unbeaten fifty helps Aaron Finch and Co beat hosts by 7 wickets in Only T20I
Short struck eight boundaries as he finished 68 not out off 53 balls to help Australia chase down a modest 118-run target in 16.1 overs after UAE were restricted to 117-6.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6881
|127
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Abu Dhabi: D'Arcy Short smacked an unbeaten half-century as Australia cruised to a seven-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates in a lone Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Short struck eight boundaries as he finished 68 not out off 53 balls to help Australia chase down a modest 118-run target in 16.1 overs after UAE were restricted to 117-6.
File image of Australian captain Aaron Finch. Reuters
Short overcame the loss of skipper Aaron Finch (one) and Chris Lynn (20) as Australia tuned up for their three-match T20 series against Pakistan starting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
The other two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.
Nathan Coulter-Nile and Billy Stanlake finished with identical bowling figures of two for 20 as UAE lost wickets at regular intervals before Shaiman Anwar top-scored with 41 and Mohammad Naveed made 27 not out.
Anwar hit three boundaries and two sixes during his 44-ball knock while Naveed also smashed two sixes and two boundaries in his 13-ball innings.
Scores: UAE 117-6 in 20 overs (Shaiman Anwar 41, Mohammad Naveed 27; N. Coulter-Nile 2-20, B. Stanlake 2-20) v Australia 119-3 in 16.1 overs (D. Short 68 not out, C. Lynn 20; Amir Hayat 2-26)
Result: Australia won by seven wickets
Updated Date:
Oct 22, 2018
