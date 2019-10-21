First Cricket
Unhappy with BCB, Bangladesh cricketers go on strike; upcoming tour of India under threat

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series in India in November with the first T20I slated to begin on 3 November and the tour is in doubt following the cricketers' boycott.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 21, 2019 16:33:14 IST

Bangladesh's upcoming series against India has come under jeopardy following the cricketers' decision to go on a strike. The players announced on Monday that they were not going to participate in any cricket activity for the foreseeable future until their demands for better cricketing conditions in the country are not met. This could hamper not just the camp for the India series but the tour itself. The tour gets underway on 3 November.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour India starting 3 November. Reuters

The players listed down 11 points for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to adhere with. As it stands, players will not partake in the National Cricket League.

Senior members of the squad like Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim were all present at the press conference and presented their case.

"We just came to know about it we will discuss it in the board and try to resolve it as soon as possible," BCB CEO Nizamudin Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. "I don't think it is anything like revolt. They are yet to tell us anything formally, but we are looking into the matter."

Some of the areas of discontent revolve around BCB's decision making on the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). BCB had decided to abandon the franchise-based model and employ a Big Bash League (BBL) model following a fallout with the franchise owners. This saw a reduction in average professional cricketer's earning to an all-time low. Additionally, BCB didn't raise the match fees in the first-class competition.

A salary cap was also introduced in the Dhaka Premier League, which is one of the points of contention, away from the previous structure of open market club-to-club transfer of players.

Shakib has been highly critical of the decision-making within the BCB. "For so many years, we couldn't select a leg-spinner for the senior team, but suddenly we made plans to include seven leg-spinners in the BPL. This decision does come as a bit of a surprise, but I would still say that the board has taken a decision that it thinks is good," he told Samakal. The comments came after the BCB introduced the rule of a leg spinner bowling four overs in each inning of the BPL.

"Actually, we only focus on whatever series we have going on. But if it's something like a World Cup, then maybe we plan six to eight months in advance. Otherwise, we only focus on the ongoing series. It's a cultural thing," he told Dhaka based Daily Star. "People expect that we will win all matches. We plant a tree and crave the fruits the very next day. This is why it's difficult to plan long-term."

Some of the key demands made by Bangladeshi cricketers:

- No salary cap for the Dhaka Premier League

- BPL should be conducted in a franchise-style format instead of the revised BBL-type format

- Local players should have remuneration equal to foreign players.

- Dismantling of the current Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) and to have fresh elections.

- More players should be in the central contracts, and the need for higher salaries for them.

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 16:33:14 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Board, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh Premier League, Cricket, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan

