Umpire Daryl Harper says he still stands by decision to give Sachin Tendulkar lbw off Glenn McGrath in 1999

Former international umpire Daryl Harper has revealed more on his decision to give Sachin Tendulkar out during the first Test in Australia in 1999 for a duck.

The incident happened at Adelaide Oval where Harper declared Tendulkar out after the batsman was hit on the shoulder while ducking a Glenn McGrath bouncer.

Recalling the incident, Harper, however, admitted that he still stands by it and it was perhaps the right decision.

According to Asianet Newsable, the former umpire stated, "I look back on that ‘Tenducker’ decision every day of my life. It’s not that I sleep badly or have nightmares and replays dancing through my brain. When I walk through my garage I am confronted by a huge canvas print of Sachin and Glenn McGrath, taken momentarily after the ball made contact."

He went on to add, "You may be disappointed to know that I’m still extremely proud of that decision because I considered the action before me and applied the Law without fear or favour.”

Harper revealed that Sachin was the India skipper at that time and that ICC officials informed him that he did not note that decision when he assessed Harper's performance during the post-match paperwork.

He went on to add that in December 2018 when he met Indian selector MSK Prasad the latter said Sachin said he was out and Harper confirmed the same as well.

Harper added that despite the controversial decision, he has always been on good terms with Tendulkar. The South Australian added that he has umpired India in 26 Tests and 44 ODIs all over the world.

"My decision followed an appeal. That’s how cricket works. Players and umpire moved on. That’s what I consider as the true spirit of cricket," he revealed.