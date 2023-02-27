During the Parsee Gymkhana vs Apollo CC game on 26 February, umpire Vinod Shivpuram was struck by a blinder from batter Shams Mulani and collapsed to the ground.
A shocking incident took place during the Mumbai Cricket Association President’s Cup A & B Division match on Sunday, 26 February, when an umpire was hit on the head in a freak accident. During the Parsee Gymkhana vs Apollo CC game, umpire Vinod Shivpuram was struck by a blinder from batter Shams Mulani and collapsed to the ground. A video of the accident has been doing the rounds on social media.
Shivpuram was wearing just a hat over his head, so it could not be ascertained from the video how much he was injured.
The clip shows players and staff members from both teams rushing to Shivpuram’s aid. The umpire can be seen lying on the ground and struggling to get up while people around him try to help him. As per reports, Parsee Gymkhana’s physio Dr Saloni gave first aid to Shivpuram and helped him recover.
As for the game, the Parsee Gymkhana won a decisive victory over Apollo CC. The team was able to set a target of 184/5 in 20 overs, guided by Shams Mulani’s 79-run knock. Kevin D’Almeida also put up a splendid performance. He lost out on his half-century by a whisker and was dismissed for 49 runs. For Apollo CC, Vijay Kumavat had the best bowling figures, scalping three wickets for 29 runs.
When it was time for Apollo CC to bat, they could not stand against the bowling attack of Shams Mulani. The all-rounder took a five-wicket haul, giving away just 17 runs. While Abhinav Jagtap did try to steady the innings, his score of 67 went in vain, as the side were bowled out for 143 runs in 18.3 overs.
