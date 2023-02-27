A shocking incident took place during the Mumbai Cricket Association President’s Cup A & B Division match on Sunday, 26 February, when an umpire was hit on the head in a freak accident. During the Parsee Gymkhana vs Apollo CC game, umpire Vinod Shivpuram was struck by a blinder from batter Shams Mulani and collapsed to the ground. A video of the accident has been doing the rounds on social media.

Shivpuram was wearing just a hat over his head, so it could not be ascertained from the video how much he was injured.