Umar Akmal's appeal against three-year ban to be heard by former Supreme Court judge on 11 June, says Pakistan Cricket Board

Batsman Umar Akmal's appeal against his three-year ban will be heard on 11 June by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar as independent adjudicator, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday.

Press Trust of India, Jun 05, 2020 18:47:46 IST

File image of Umar Akmal. AP

Akmal was banned for three-years on 27 April by the PCB's Disciplinary Panel, for not reporting spot fixing approaches made to him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

"Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and PCB," the cricket board posted on its website.

Akmal had filed the appeal against the ban which was imposed after the panl found him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

The spot fixing offers were made to Akmal at two separate parties held in Defence Housing Society Lahore.
The Disciplinary Panel Chairman Mr Justice (retid) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan had observed that Akmal was non-cooperative and did not show any remorse.

The controversial Akmal last played for Pakistan in October 2019 in a T20 series against Sri Lanka at home.
.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 18:47:46 IST

