UK court sets trial date for Nasir Jamshed and two others in ongoing spot-fixing investigation

Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed and two other men have been given a trial date after they were accused of conspiring to offer bribes to professional cricket players.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 18, 2019 22:54:08 IST

London: Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed and two other men have been given a trial date after they were accused of conspiring to offer bribes to professional cricket players.

File image of Nasir Jamshed. AFP

Jamshed, 32, Yousef Anwar, 35, and Mohammed Ijaz, 33, were arrested last February.

The arrests were part of an investigation by the National Crime Agency into alleged spot-fixing in tournaments organised by national cricket boards from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Jamshed, a former Pakistan Test player, Anwar and Ijaz are accused of conspiring to offer financial advantages to players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with the intention of inducing them to perform improperly by failing to play competitively in good faith.

The offences are said to have taken place between 1 November, 2016 and 10 February, 2017.

Anwar and Ijaz are also accused of conspiring together to bribe players taking part in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to perform improperly between 1 November, 2016 and 6 December, 2016.

On Monday, all three defendants entered not guilty pleas at Manchester Crown Court to the charges.

A trial, estimated to last up to three weeks, will take place at the same court on 2 December.

Jamshed, of High Street, Walsall; Anwar, of Littlebrook Avenue, Slough, Berkshire; and Ijaz, of Chippingham Road, Sheffield, were all granted unconditional bail and told to attend a pre-trial review hearing on 6 September.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 22:54:08 IST

