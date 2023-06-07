Match result: Brandon King and Jhonson Charles hit the fifties as West Indies were bowled out for 306. In reply, UAE were restricted to 228/7 with Ali Naseer scored 57.

Preview: West Indies will look to seal the ODI series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when the two teams meet in the second game of the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first match, the Windies rode on knocks from Brandon King (112) and Shamarh Brooks (44) to chase down 203 with seven wickets and 14.4 overs to spare.

UAE had opted to bat in that contest, and barring Ali Naseer (58) and Vriitya Aravind (40), most of the other batters failed to convert starts. Keemo Paul (3/34) stood out among the wicket-takers to see off UAE for 202 in 47.1 overs.

This series is vital for both teams, with both West Indies and UAE slated to take part in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers later in June.

