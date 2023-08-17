Toss report: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) won the toss and opted to bowl in the first of three T20Is against New Zealand in Dubai on Thursday.

The T20I series, which witnesses all-rounder Kyle Jamieson return to action after sitting out for more than a year due to a back stress fracture, marks the beginning of New Zealand’s long stay in the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

The T20I series against the UAE will be followed by a trip to Bangladesh, where the Black Caps are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series before beginning their World Cup campaign against defending champions England in a rematch of the 2019 final.

The UAE T20Is as well as the Bangladesh ODIs will be crucial from the Kiwis’ perspective as they aim to try out new players and get their World Cup combination right.

The Black Caps, who finished runners-up in the last two editions of the World Cup, are yet to win ICC’s showpiece event. As for World Cups hosted in Asia, New Zealand suffered a group stage exit in 1987, reached the quarter-finals in 1996 and the semi-finals in 2011.

Teams:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Ben Lister

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan