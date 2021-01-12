UAE vs Ireland: Second ODI suspended after four more hosts' players test positive for COVID-19

A second one-day international between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi was called off on Monday after four more home players tested positive for COVID-19.

The UAE cricket board released a statement saying that they had agreed with the tourists to suspend Tuesday's game, becoming the second match of a planned four-game series to be postponed.

Game two was scheduled for Sunday but was put back to 16 January after another UAE player tested positive for COVID-19. Under the original schedule Tuesday's match was to have been the third in the series.

UAE won Friday's opening encounter without vice-captain Chirag Suri and uncapped left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra who both tested positive for coronavirus.

The UAE cricket board released a statement saying the latest postponement "followed over 48 hours of self-isolation by the UAE team after four reported positive cases of COVID-19. Additionally, the directive from the authorities requires the UAE team to remain in quarantine for an extended period of time."

"Discussions are continuing with all concerned parties, including the relevant authorities, regarding rescheduling of the remaining matches," the statement continued.

Coronavirus cases have spiked in the UAE, with the World Health Organisation reporting just under 3,000 new cases every day since Friday