UAE vs Ireland: Second ODI suspended after four more hosts' players test positive for COVID-19

A second one-day international between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi was called off on Monday after four more home players tested positive for COVID-19.
The UAE cricket board released a statement saying that they had agreed with the tourists to suspend Tuesday's game, becoming the second match of a planned four-game series to be postponed.
Game two was scheduled for Sunday but was put back to 16 January after another UAE player tested positive for COVID-19. Under the original schedule Tuesday's match was to have been the third in the series.
UAE won Friday's opening encounter without vice-captain Chirag Suri and uncapped left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra who both tested positive for coronavirus.
The UAE cricket board released a statement saying the latest postponement "followed over 48 hours of self-isolation by the UAE team after four reported positive cases of COVID-19. Additionally, the directive from the authorities requires the UAE team to remain in quarantine for an extended period of time."
"Discussions are continuing with all concerned parties, including the relevant authorities, regarding rescheduling of the remaining matches," the statement continued.
Coronavirus cases have spiked in the UAE, with the World Health Organisation reporting just under 3,000 new cases every day since Friday
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
West Indies have called up Keon Harding to replace Shepherd in the squad which will play three one-day internationals, two Twenty20s and two Tests in Bangladesh.
The England and Wales Cricket Board said Ali tested positive after taking a test on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday.
Lewis, who scored 16 first-class centuries in a career spanning nearly two decades, is also an experienced coach, having led Durham to three trophies between 2013 and 2016.