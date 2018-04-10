First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 4 Apr 09, 2018
HYD Vs RAJ
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
IPL | Match 3 Apr 08, 2018
KOL Vs BLR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
ENGW in IND Apr 12, 2018
INDW vs ENGW
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

UAE to host Asia Cup after BCCI fails to secure permission to host Pakistan

Asia Cup will now be held from 13-28 September in Dubai and Abu Dhabi after all the member nations of ACC agreed unanimously for the change during a meeting at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters.

PTI, April 10, 2018

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Tuesday shifted the 50-over Asia Cup from India to United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the BCCI could not get permission from the central government to host Pakistan.

The tournament will now be held from 13-28 September in Dubai and Abu Dhabi after all the member nations of ACC agreed unanimously for the change during a meeting at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters.

Representational Image. Getty Images

Representational Image. Getty Images

The BCCI was represented by its CEO Rahul Johri, who placed the request during the meeting chaired by PCB chairman Najam Sethi.

"Johri apprised the ACC board of the current situation. The BCCI has got a clearance that they can play Pakistan at a neutral venue. While it is a given for ICC tournaments, Asia Cup being an ACC tournament needed a government approval. Once the approval to allow Indian team play Pakistan at a neutral venue was agreed upon, the board's request was placed," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

He agreed that in current scenario, chances of hosting Pakistan was next to nil.

"Since this is not World Cup, Champions Trophy or World T20I, it was a foregone conclusion that the government would not approve BCCI hosting Pakistan in prevailing circumstances. The public sentiment needs to be respected," the official said.

The Indian team is expected to play its matches in the second week of the tournament as they would have just completed their tour of England.

"UAE will be facilitating the organization but all the other modalities remain same. The Star Sports will be broadcasting the tournament and the gate money (collection from tickets and in stadia) will be BCCI's. Obviously BCCI will be paying the Emirates Cricket Board a facilitation fee," the official further informed.

The reason for zeroing in on UAE is purely logistical.

"India wouldn't have played in Pakistan. But UAE is one place where there is a sizeable population of India, Pakistan and even Afghanistan. Even non-India matches is expected to attract a lot of crowd. If you see, 1 dirham is nearly Rs 18 (INR 17.69 as of today). Had the tournament been in held in India, matches like Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka wouldn't have attracted much crowd," the official added.

The Asia Cup is a biennial event which is now held in both ODI and T20 formats.

In 2016, it was held in the T20 format as the teams wanted to prepare for the World T20, which was scheduled just after the event. This time it will be a 50-over event as teams are now gearing up for next year's ODI World Cup in England.

Published Date: April 10, 2018 | Updated Date: April 10, 2018

Tags : #Asia Cup #Asia Cup 2018 #Asian Cricket Council #Champions Trophy #Cricket #England #ICC #Najam Sethi #PCB #SportsTracker #United Arab Emirates #World Cup

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 2 2 0 0 4
2
Hyderabad
 1 1 0 0 2
3
Punjab
 1 1 0 0 2
4
Kolkata
 2 1 1 0 2
5
Mumbai
 1 0 1 0 0
6
Delhi
 1 0 1 0 0
7
Bangalore
 1 0 1 0 0
8
Rajasthan
 1 0 1 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all