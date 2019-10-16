UAE captain Mohammed Naveed, two other cricketers charged with corruption by ICC, trio handed provisional suspensions
The UAE selectors offered no explanation earlier this week when Naveed was left out of the squad for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, replaced as skipper by spinner Ahmed Raza.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 39 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs GOA Karnataka beat Goa by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs KER Kerala beat Andhra by 6 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HAR Delhi beat Haryana by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs AP Nagaland beat Arunachal Pradesh by 4 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs SIK Sikkim beat Mizoram by 124 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs UP Uttar Pradesh beat Odisha by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by 6 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TRI Vs BIH Tripura beat Bihar by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Oct 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs CHA - Oct 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs PUD - Oct 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Ayodhya hearing concludes: SC reserves judgment; closed door meeting likely tomorrow on mediation panel report
-
Inconsistencies rife in Iqbal Mirchi probe since 2004; ED summons Praful Patel in connection with case
-
Indian Overseas Congress claims India's image wasn't sullied during meet with Jeremy Corbyn; accuses BJP, media of spreading misinformation
-
Following the UNCCD COP 14, steps now need to be taken to implement insights
-
Public sector banks had 'worst phase' under Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam abandons policy speech as Oppn shouts her down; agitation leader hospitalised after facing attack
-
Sobhita Dhulipala on pursuing Geetu Mohandas for a role in Moothon, Bard of Blood, and her upcoming projects
-
Women's World Boxing Championships 2019: Debutantes Jamuna Boro, Manju Rani's medals show India's future is in safe hands
-
William Dalrymple on writing The Anarchy, his history of the East India Company's conquest of the subcontinent
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Paris: Captain Mohammed Naveed is one of three United Arab Emirates cricketers who have been charged with corruption, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday.
Batsman Shaiman Anwar and right-arm pace bowler Qadeer Ahmed have also been charged by the ICC, the three players facing a total of 12 counts of breaching the governing body's anti-corruption rules.
Representative image. Reuters
All three have been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.
A fourth individual, Mehardeep Chhayakar, was also charged for refusing to cooperate with the ICC.
"Three UAE players and a participant in cricket from Ajman have been charged with 13 counts of breaching cricket's anti-corruption rules and the players have been provisionally suspended with immediate effect," the ICC said in a statement.
The UAE selectors offered no explanation earlier this week when Naveed was left out of the squad for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, replaced as skipper by spinner Ahmed Raza.
Naveed, a 32-year-old fast bowler who has played 39 ODIs and 31 T20s, has been charged on four counts revolving around match-fixing at the T20 qualifiers, which begin on Friday in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and the T10 League which takes place in Abu Dhabi in November.
Qadeer has been charged with six breaches of the ICC's Code relating principally to the series against Zimbabwe in April and the Netherlands in August as well as passing insider information to Chhayakar in the knowledge that "the information might be used for betting purposes".
Shaiman faces two charges connected with fixing results in the forthcoming T20 qualifiers.
Updated Date:
Oct 16, 2019 20:49:09 IST
Also See
Zimbabwe, Nepal reinstated as International Cricket Council members; Prize money for women's ICC events increased
International Cricket Council scraps boundary count rule for future tournaments, Super Over to be repeated in knockout games in case of tie
SLC should share expenses if it wants Pakistan to host home Test series in UAE, says PCB