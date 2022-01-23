U-19 World Cup 2022: Raj Bawa, Angkrish Raghuvanshi shine to hand India crushing win over Uganda

Centuries by Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were backed up by a dominant bowling performance as India thrashed Uganda by 326 runs in their final Group B game of the ongoing ICC Men's U19 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium.
With this win, India topped Group B and the side will now lock horns in their quarter-final clash on 29 January.
Having to achieve a target of 406, Uganda kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, the side were bowled out for 79 inside 20 overs. For India, stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu returned with four wickets.
Earlier, Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi played knocks of 162 and 144 respectively as India posted 405/5 in the allotted fifty overs. Both batters shared a 206-run stand for the third wicket to pile on the misery on Uganda bowlers.
In the end, Dinesh Bana and Aneeshwar Gautam also played cameos of 22 and 12 to help India post a score of more than the 400-run mark.
Brief Scores: India 405/5 (Raj Bawa 162, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 144; Pascal Murungi 3-72); Uganda 79 all out (Pascal Murungi 34, Ronald Opio 11; Nishant Sindhu 4-19).
India were playing with a depleted playing XI as six players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match, but this was no problem for the side as they registered a comprehensive win.
