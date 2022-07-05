Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  'Two Yorkshire lads pounding India with hundreds': Fans react as England chase down record target against India

‘Two Yorkshire lads pounding India with hundreds’: Fans react as England chase down record target against India

England managed to level the five-match series 2-2 with their highest ever run chase.

Joe Root, left, celebrates with batting partner Jonny Bairstow after their win on the fifth day of the fifth cricket test match against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. AP Photo

England beat India in the fifth rescheduled Test match chasing down a record target of 378 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. The run-chase was the eighth highest chase ever, and the highest run chase by England in the history of Test cricket. The run-chase was also the highest against India by any team.

The hosts managed to chase the target for the loss of just three wickets in the first session on the final day of the match. They simultaneously also managed to level the five-match series 2-2, which India looked favourite to win till stumps on day 3.

Alex Lees and Zak Crawley made a 100-run opening partnership at the start of the chase. However, India made a come-back with wickets on either side of the Tea break and England were soon down to 109/3. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow then stitched a stupendous partnership worth 269 runs to make sure that India were not allowed back in the match.

Root and Bairstow both made centuries as the duo continued to torment their opposition as they have been doing since the start of the year. Bairstow also achieved a rare feat, scoring centuries in both innings of the Test match.

India failed to create an impact with the ball or in the field as England were able to score freely right from the second session on day 4 when the fourth innings started. Hanuma Vihari dropped Bairstow when he was on 14 which, if the catch was taken, might have changed the course of the match.

While the fans celebrated England’s win, they also took to Twitter to condemn India’s strategy in the fourth innings of the match. While a few heartbroken fans condemned Vihari for the dropped catch, a few also went on to say that Ravi Shastri was a better coach than Rahul Dravid.

Here are some of the tweets to summarize the fans’ reactions -

Updated Date: July 05, 2022 17:23:46 IST

