‘Two Yorkshire lads pounding India with hundreds’: Fans react as England chase down record target against India

England beat India in the fifth rescheduled Test match chasing down a record target of 378 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. The run-chase was the eighth highest chase ever, and the highest run chase by England in the history of Test cricket. The run-chase was also the highest against India by any team.

The hosts managed to chase the target for the loss of just three wickets in the first session on the final day of the match. They simultaneously also managed to level the five-match series 2-2, which India looked favourite to win till stumps on day 3.

Alex Lees and Zak Crawley made a 100-run opening partnership at the start of the chase. However, India made a come-back with wickets on either side of the Tea break and England were soon down to 109/3. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow then stitched a stupendous partnership worth 269 runs to make sure that India were not allowed back in the match.

Root and Bairstow both made centuries as the duo continued to torment their opposition as they have been doing since the start of the year. Bairstow also achieved a rare feat, scoring centuries in both innings of the Test match.

India failed to create an impact with the ball or in the field as England were able to score freely right from the second session on day 4 when the fourth innings started. Hanuma Vihari dropped Bairstow when he was on 14 which, if the catch was taken, might have changed the course of the match.

While the fans celebrated England’s win, they also took to Twitter to condemn India’s strategy in the fourth innings of the match. While a few heartbroken fans condemned Vihari for the dropped catch, a few also went on to say that Ravi Shastri was a better coach than Rahul Dravid.

Here are some of the tweets to summarize the fans’ reactions -

This is just incredible to watch! — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) July 5, 2022

A month ago, neither Joe Root nor Jonny Bairstow had a fourth innings hundred in Test cricket. Now they have two each, as well as a 70+ red inker each in a successful chase. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) July 5, 2022

This loss hurts because we didn’t even force England into bazzball, it was a cakewalk for them. Defensive mindset & weak strategy by Rahul Dravid & captain Jasprit Bumrah. #INDvENG #IndvsEng — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 5, 2022

We might have complained about Ravi Shastri for the lack of ICC trophies under him. But under him, sure did we have belief in the bowlers to bowl out teams in 4th innings in a test match. Something that's slowly eroding under Rahul Dravid. SA series was first, and now Eng test https://t.co/TbgATZCIsI — Abhishek Chakraborty (@ConstantineAbby) July 5, 2022

Crazy and unbelievable cricket from England. The first team in Test history to chase 250+ targets in four consecutive matches. 277, 296, 299 against New Zealand and now 378 against India. #BazBall — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 5, 2022

#INDvENG - Heads - India failed to defend 350+ total for the 1st time in Test cricket

- 1st time in history, India lost a Test after scoring 400+ in 1st inns

- 378 is England's highest ever chase in Tests

- Root scored his 9th Test Century against India, most by anyone#BazBall pic.twitter.com/BSiDqZrw6A — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) July 5, 2022

Rahane a better batsman and catcher than Vihari anyday. We took him for granted. — ` (@FourOverthrows) July 4, 2022