Twitter reacts in disbelief as Nicholas Pooran bamboozles Pakistan with his bowling

Nicholas Pooran is an extremely talented batter and the newly-appointed West Indies captain has shown in the past that he can change the course of any match with the willow. However, he surprised a lot of people when he trundled in with his off spin and caused a lot of headaches to the Pakistan batting order.

On a pitch that was quite dry, Pooran was accurate with his off spin and ended with 4 wickets in 10 overs and conceded just 48 runs. He played a key part in West Indies restricting Pakistan to 269 for 9 in 48 overs after the match had to be curtailed following a dust storm.

He got his first international wicket when he knocked over opener Fakhar Zaman. And then, he went on to pick up the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, and Mohammad Haris.

Such was his special performance that it instantly drew reactions from a number of cricket greats on Twitter. Dale Steyn was at his hilarious best when he said that all the practice bowling to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s tailenders in the IPL was bearing fruits. Ian Bishop equated him to the great Muralitharan.

Here is how he picked up his first international wicket:

Pooran, who normally dons the wicket-keeping gloves, ended with figures of 4/48, which is now the 4th best by a West Indies captain in ODIs. He followed Sir Vivian Richards' 6/41, 6/43 by Dwayne Bravo and 5/27 by Jason Holder. Dwayne Bravo and Khary Pierre among others who could not quite believe what they were seeing. The fans too chipped in with comparisons with former legends Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne. Here are some of the reactions after this bowling spell: