TV Umpires to call all front-foot no-balls in select limited-overs series on trial basis, says ICC
In the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the on-field match officials were criticised as they had missed calling a no-ball in the match between West Indies and Australia
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE Live Now
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP Vs RTW Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs VBKV Dindigul Dragons beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 7 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 15 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 33 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs RTW Dindigul Dragons beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 5 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 FRAW Vs AUTW France Women beat Austria Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 JERW Vs NORW Jersey Women beat Norway Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs JERW Jersey Women beat Austria Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs NORW Austria Women beat Norway Women by 6 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 13 runs
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs IREW - Aug 8th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs THAW - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs SCOW - Aug 9th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs LKK - Aug 7th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK vs SMP - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP vs CSG - Aug 9th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Modi, Shah busted India's biggest political myth by revoking Article 370, dealt death blow to conflict profiteers
-
Article 370 revoked: Roundup of Pakistan media, political and military reactions to Indian govt's move
-
Parliament passes J&K Reorganisation Bill, revokes Article 370; Oppn protests Farooq Abdullah's absence, Mehbooba Mufti's arrest
-
Caste discrimination in MP: Wedding processions, sitting in front of 'upper caste' members among recent causes for social boycott of Dalits
-
Nerkonda Paarvai movie review: Ajith, Shraddha Srinath shine in faithful, engaging remake of Pink
-
Through niggles and heartbreaks, Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's success a giant step for doubles badminton
-
Sensex rebounds 277 points, Nifty up 86 points; Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance among top gainers
-
Wheels of change: In Germany, local initiatives help refugee women feel at home, one bicycle ride at a time
-
Indian states demand payment for ecosystem services: An idea whose time has come
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
London: The International Cricket Council will be identifying few upcoming limited-overs series over the next six months in which trials will be conducted wherein TV umpires would be calling the front-foot no-balls, General Manager Cricket Operations Geoff Allardice confirmed on Tuesday.
Representational image. Reuters
"Broadly, yes the same technology as 2016 will be used. The idea is the third umpire will be presented an image of the front-foot landing within a few seconds. He would communicate to the on-field umpire that a no-ball has been delivered, so every delivery on the field would be played as a fair delivery until called otherwise," ESPNCricinfo quoted Allardice as saying.
The system was also tried earlier, notably in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016.
"The Cricket Committee recommended that we do it in all ODIs and T20Is. In 2018 there were about 84,000 balls delivered around the world in those formats in men's international cricket. So to monitor the no-ball on each of those deliveries at all of the different venues is a big exercise. We just need to understand all the challenges before implementing this across all matches," Allardice said.
"Can this technology be implemented consistently across the 80 venues that hosted ODIs and T20Is last year? There are different levels of television coverage across these matches, so it will be easier to implement at some matches than at others. We now have 104 members who play T20I cricket and many of their matches are not televised, so what do we there? Thinking through all of the implications of introducing this is the exercise for us over the next six months," he added.
In the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the on-field match officials were criticised as they had missed calling a no-ball in the match between West Indies and Australia.
Chris Gayle had to bear the brunt as he was dismissed on the very next ball. If the no-ball had been called, Gayle would have been a free hit.
If the trials prove successful, the ICC may bring in the change in full force going forward.
Updated Date:
Aug 06, 2019 21:14:42 IST
Also See
Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee to discuss controversial World Cup final boundary count-back rule in next meeting
Umpires followed 'right process': ICC comes to Kumar Dharmasena's defence in World Cup final overthrows controversy
PCB seeks explanation from Basit Ali over comments against India during World Cup, puts coaching assignment on hold