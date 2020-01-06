First Cricket
TV umpire to monitor no balls during upcoming limited over series between Ireland and West Indies

The on-field umpires will not call any front foot no balls unless instructed by the third umpire, but will remain responsible for other on-field decisions in the usual way.

Press Trust of India, Jan 06, 2020 19:01:48 IST

Dubai: The upcoming limited overs series between the West Indies and Ireland will be contested trialling technology that will authorise the third umpire to call front foot no balls, like during West Indies' recent ODI and T20I tour of India.

Third umpire Nigel Llong officiating a game of cricket. Getty

During the trial, which will be carried out in all three ODIs and three T20Is, the third umpire will monitor each ball for any front foot infringement and communicate it to the on-field umpire to call a no ball.

The on-field umpires will not call any front foot no balls unless instructed by the third umpire, but will remain responsible for other on-field decisions in the usual way.

The benefit of the doubt will lie with the bowler, and if a late no ball call is communicated, then the on-field umpire will rescind a dismissal (if applicable) and signal a no ball.

The outcomes of the trial will be used to gauge whether the system has a beneficial impact on the accuracy of no ball decisions and whether it can be implemented while minimizing disruption to the flow of the game.

The ICC trialled no ball technology for the first time during a one-day series between England and Pakistan in 2016.

