Tri-nation T20I series: Youngster Afif Hossain's 52 off 26 powers Bangladesh to nail-biting three-wicket win over Zimbabwe
Afif, batting at number eight, hit eight fours and a six in his maiden international fifty that guided Bangladesh to 148-7 in 17.4 overs after the hosts restricted Zimbabwe to 144-5 in the rain-hit 18-overs-per-side match
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 5 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs NED - Sep 15th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 15th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 15th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE updates: Fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits in GST soon, says FM
-
Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 5 tips: Raheem Sterling's hot streak makes him top pick for captain; Wild Cards can wait
-
Gangs Of Wasseypur only Indian film to feature on The Guardian's list of 100 Best Films of 21st century
-
Congress to appoint coordinators to rebuild cadre; outreach role was originally cut out for Seva Dal workers
-
Hong Kong protesters take to hills to form human chains during autumn festival; city leader pledges housing reform in an attempt to end turmoil
-
Remembering Bharatendu Harishchandra on Hindi Divas, a man whose work fortified the language
-
Auto sector crisis: Industry's failure to detect looming slowdown exacerbated situation; other businesses must take cue and be vigilant
-
In photos from Pathshala Institute, depictions of faith, community and nature in Indian subcontinent
-
Adivasis and the Indian State: Tamil Nadu's Irular community battles govt apathy, police hostility in fight for identity
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dhaka: Youngster Afif Hossain struck 52 off 26 balls as Bangladesh survived a scare to beat Zimbabwe by three wickets in the opening match of the tri-nation Twenty20 international tournament in Dhaka on Friday.
Afif Hossain plays a shot during Bangladesh's tri-nation series match against Zimbabwe. AFP
Afif, batting at number eight, hit eight fours and a six in his maiden international fifty that guided Bangladesh to 148-7 in 17.4 overs after the hosts restricted Zimbabwe to 144-5 in the rain-hit 18-overs-per-side match.
The hosts looked down and out when they lost their first six wickets for 60 runs before 19-year-old Afif shared 82 runs for the seventh wicket with Mosaddek Hossain to turn the match around.
Neville Madziva dismissed Afif in the final over of the innings but Mohammad Saifuddin took six runs from his next two balls to complete the win, which ended Bangladesh's six-match losing streak in all formats.
Mosaddek, who provided Afif brilliant support in the record stand, was unbeaten on 30 from 24 balls.
Afif's performance overshadowed an excellent effort by Ryan Burl who hit 57 off 32 balls to help Zimbabwe recover from 63-5 to post a competitive score.
Burl also claimed a wicket with his leg-spin bowling and took a stunning catch in the field before Zimbabwe let the momentum slip.
"(I) was trying to be positive from the front. I was excited to play, having got an opportunity after so long," said man-of-the-match Afif who was playing only his second Twenty20 international and first in almost two years.
Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza hailed his side's performance in a losing cause.
"Guys at the back did well to get us a fighting total. Ryan (Burl) struck the ball nicely and had a brilliant game today," he said.
Burl hit five fours and four sixes in his maiden T20I fifty and smashed 30 runs in one over off Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin and Mosaddek claimed one wicket each for Bangladesh.
Zimbabwe will face Afghanistan in their next match of the tournament at the same venue on Saturday.
Updated Date:
Sep 14, 2019 14:56:39 IST
Also See
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Hosts rest Mustafizur Rahman and Tamim Iqbal, recall Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan spins visitors to 224-run win on rain-marred final day of one-off Test
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, Tri-nation T20I series, 1st T20I at Dhaka: Bangladesh win by three wickets in nail-biting finish