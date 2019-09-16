Tri-nation T20I series: Soumya Sarkar axed, three uncapped players included as Bangladesh ring in further changes in squad
Batsmen Mohammad Naim, Aminul Islam, Nazmul Hossain will join the squad for the third and fourth match of the tournament after Bangladesh's senior players failed to deliver in the first two matches.
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 135 runs
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SCO vs NED - Sep 16th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Sep 17th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA vs NAM - Sep 17th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 18th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs JPNW - Sep 19th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir issue LIVE updates: Article 370 'greatest human rights violation', claims BJP's Jitendra Singh, says Kashmiris held at ransom by own leaders for decades
-
Unpacking Amit Shah's Hindi Divas comment: 'Himperialism' is characteristic of BJP's empire-building ambitions
-
Donald Trump’s threat in response to drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil plant raises regional tensions with Iran
-
Real estate sector mess: Realtors desperately seeking govt aid, but are paying price for holding rates too high, too long
-
Congress gets shot in the arm ahead of Haryana Assembly election as Independent MLA, 4 INLD leaders join party
-
Haryana to implement NRC, announces Manohar Lal Khattar; govt seeks support of ex-HC judge HS Bhalla
-
Richa Chadha on Section 375, criticism about the film, and stretching her acting muscles
-
An orchard in the hills: At Himachal's Thanedhar Estate, lessons in apple picking and history
-
Sourabh Verma, Lakshya Sen lead Indian badminton's glory day as shuttlers bag five titles in Sunday bonanza
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday axed top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar and called up three uncapped players in a further shuffle of their squad for the ongoing tri-nation Twenty20 international at home.
Batsmen Mohammad Naim, Aminul Islam, Nazmul Hossain will join the squad for the third and fourth match of the tournament after Bangladesh's senior players failed to deliver in the first two matches.
File image of Soumya Sarkar. AFP
Bangladesh were 60-6 in the opening match against Zimbabwe before somehow managing a three-wicket win while failed to recover in Sunday's second match against Afghanistan after being reduced to 32-4 and lost by 25 runs.
Soumya bore brunt criticism for Bangladesh's woeful batting performance at top, having scored just four runs in two matches.
"He did not look in a very good form. So we thought better if we could try some new players," said BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin.
Pacer Rubel Hossain and Shafiul Islam were also recalled while uncapped Mahedi Hasan and Yeasin Arafat were released from the squad.
Bangladesh will play their next game against Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Wednesday.
The tournament will run until 24 September.
The Tigers have been facing criticism after losing the recent Test match against newcomer Afghanistan.
Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim, Aminul Islam and Nazmul Hossain.
Updated Date:
Sep 16, 2019 13:48:46 IST
Also See
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Captain Rashid Khan's all-round display puts visitors in command on Day 2
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Highlights, Tri-nation T20I series, 1st T20I at Dhaka: Bangladesh win by three wickets in nail-biting finish
Tri-nation T20I series: Bangladesh batting coach Neil McKenzie defends under-performing batsmen, says they are not 'machines'