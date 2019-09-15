Tri-nation T20I series: Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman star in Afghanistan's historic win over Bangladesh
Mohammad Nabi hit an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls under pressure to guide Afghanistan to 164-6 before Mujeeb claimed a career best 4-15 to help his side dismiss Bangladesh for 139 in 19.5 overs for their world record 12 successive Twenty20 international win.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 5 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SCO vs NED - Sep 16th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Sep 17th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 18th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs JPNW - Sep 19th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Hindi 'imposition' debate: Schools can play key role in promoting integration through 3-language formula
-
Ittymaani: Made In China, Love Action Drama, Brothers Day, Finals: Why Onam 2019 releases failed at the box-office
-
Devendra Fadnavis asserts BJP will get 'unprecedented' mandate in Maharashtra polls, says campaign getting huge response
-
Hong Kong returns to violence after brief lull; protesters sing' God save the Queen', ask Britain to step up pressure on China
-
IBSF World Billiards Championship: Pankaj Advani claims 22nd world title with lopsided victory in final
-
Haryana to implement NRC, announces Manohar Lal Khattar; govt seeks support of ex-HC judge HS Bhalla
-
From affordable housing to relief for exporters, key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference
-
An orchard in the hills: At Himachal's Thanedhar Estate, lessons in apple picking and history
-
Man Booker Prize nominated writer Lucy Ellmann: 'I don't consider originality such an outlandish aim for a novelist'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dhaka: Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman starred respectively with bat and ball as Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh by 25 runs in their second match of the tri-nation Twenty20 international tournament in Dhaka on Sunday.
Nabi hit an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls under pressure to guide Afghanistan to 164-6 before Mujeeb claimed a career best 4-15 to help his side dismiss Bangladesh for 139 in 19.5 overs for their world record 12 successive Twenty20 international win.
Mohammad Nabi scored unbeaten 84 off 54 balls to lead Afghanistan to a challenging 164-6. @ICC
Mujeeb took three wickets in his opening spell to reduce the home side to 32 for four before Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman put a little resistance with 58 runs for the fifth wicket.
Gulbadin Naib broke the partnership by removing Mahmudullah, who made 44 off 39 balls for Bangladesh before Mujeeb ended Sabbir’s innings at 24 in his final over to surpass his previous best of 3-17 against Ireland.
Naib claimed 2-27 while skipper Rashid Khan and left-arm pacer Fareed Malik also took two wickets each.
Nabi earlier helped Afghanistan recover from 40-4 with his fourth Twenty20 international fifty, which featured three fours and seven sixes.
He received great support from former skipper Asghar Afghan as the duo shared 79 runs in the fifth wicket stand.
Asghar made 40 off 37 balls after he was reprieved on 31 when Sabbir took a catch at the deep only for the reply to show that bowler Taijul Islam had overstepped.
Nabi and Asghar overshadowed the bowling heroics of Mohammad Saifuddin, who claimed a career best 4-33.
"It's a team effort. Bangladesh bowled brilliantly in the powerplay and that put the pressure on us. Me and Asghar planned well and in the last five overs the plan worked," said man of the match Nabi.
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan also did well with the ball to claim two wickets for just 18 runs.
"I thought we were brilliant in the first 10 overs. They scored more than 100 runs in the last 10 overs, that cost us the game. We didn't play well with the bat to chase those runs," Shakib said after the match.
Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan won their respective opening match of the tournament against Zimbabwe.
Updated Date:
Sep 15, 2019 22:55:30 IST
Also See
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi to retire from Test cricket following ongoing match against Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Highlights Cricket Score, Tri-nation T20I series, 3rd T20I: Afghanistan beat hosts by 25 runs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 'Afghanistan's great story continues' Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan and Co register historic Test win