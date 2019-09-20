First Cricket
Tri-nation T20I series: Hamilton Masakadza's blistering knock of 71 in farewell match headlines Zimbabwe's consolation win over Afghanistan

Masakadza struck a 42-ball 71, including four fours and five sixes, to help his side reach 156-3 in 19.3 overs after Afghanistan put on 155-8.

The Associated Press, Sep 20, 2019 22:17:01 IST

Chittagong: Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza made his farewell match memorable by leading his side to a seven-wicket victory against Afghanistan on Friday in the T20 tri-series.

Zimbabwe also snapped Afghanistan's eight-match winning streak in this format against them.

Hamilton Masakadza struck a 42-ball 71, including four fours and five sixes. AFP

Masakadza struck a 42-ball 71, including four fours and five sixes, to help his side reach 156-3 in 19.3 overs after Afghanistan put on 155-8.

The match had nothing at stake after Zimbabwe were eliminated from contention following three straight defeats.

In his last international match, Masakadza combined for two important partnerships to edge his side closer to victory. He shared 40 with Brendan Taylor (19) for the opening stand before adding 70 runs with Regis Chakabva for the second wicket.

Chakabva kept the runs flowing after fast bowler Dawlat Zadran had Maskadza caught by Mohammad Nabi at long-on with Zimbabwe at 110-2 in 13th over.

"Fantastic feeling to finish off like that," Masakadza said. "Always knew the boys had a performance in them. Good to get a send-off like this."

Chakabva made 32 while Sean Williams, who hit the winning single, was not out on 21.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a 47-ball 61, his maiden fifty, to lift Afghanistan after Rashid Khan opted to bat first. He and Hazratullah Zazai (31) combined for 83 runs in just 9.3 overs but the Zimbabwe bowlers, led by Christopher Mpofu's career-best 4-30, stifled Afghanistan halfway through the innings.

Tinotenda Mutumbodzi claimed 2-18 to give Mpofu the support to restrict Afghanistan to a moderate total.

"We had a good start but didn't finish off well," Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said. "That's a part of T20 cricket. Had a good game, will take the positives and will try not to repeat the mistakes."

Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh on Saturday in a dress rehearsal of the final, which is on Sept. 24 in Dhaka.

