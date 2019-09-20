First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 3 Sep 19, 2019
USA vs PNG
USA beat Papua New Guinea by 62 runs
IRE T20I Tri-Series | Match 5 Sep 19, 2019
SCO vs NED
Scotland beat Netherlands by 6 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 20, 2019
AFG vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
IRE T20I Tri-Series Sep 20, 2019
IRE vs SCO
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Tri-nation T20I series: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah says players need to keep focus to clinch victory against Afghanistan

Bangladesh recently lost to Afghanistan in the one-off Test at Chittagong by 224 runs. In the tri-nation series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, Bangladesh won both games against Zimbabwe but faced a defeat at the hands of Afghanistan.

Asian News International, Sep 20, 2019 14:53:37 IST

Dubai: After losing against Afghanistan in the T20I tri-nation series match, Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah said on Friday that the team 'needs to focus' on the remaining matches of the series.

"We need to focus on our next match. They are ranked higher than us, and we need to keep that in mind," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Mahmudullah as saying.

Tri-nation T20I series: Bangladeshs Mahmudullah says players need to keep focus to clinch victory against Afghanistan

Mahmudullah said the side is capable of skill-hitting as they lack players like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. AFP

"In recent times, the results are not going our way. We lost the Test match, lost to Sri Lanka, and the last T20 match too. Our next step will be to continue the dominance and put up a same or even better performance to win against Afghanistan, which would give us more confidence and help us have a morale boost ahead of the final," he added.

Bangladesh recently lost to Afghanistan in the one-off Test at Chittagong by 224 runs. In the tri-nation series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, Bangladesh won both games against Zimbabwe but faced a defeat at the hands of Afghanistan.

The 33-year-old all-rounder said the side is capable of skill-hitting as they lack players like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell who are able to score runs on a higher pace.

"I think we are more capable in skill-hitting rather than power-hitting. We could utilise the power only when we are set in the crease. There is no Chris Gayle and Andre Russell in Bangladesh team. We are more focused on skill-hitting," Mahmudullah said.

Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan in the next encounter of the T20I tri-nation series at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2019 14:53:37 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Cricket, Mahmudullah, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sports, SportsTracker, Tri-Nation t20i Series

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all