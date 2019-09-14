First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series | Match 2 Sep 14, 2019
AFG vs ZIM
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Sep 13, 2019
USA vs PNG
USA beat Papua New Guinea by 5 runs (D/L method)
IRE T20I Tri-Series Sep 15, 2019
IRE vs NED
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 15, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Tri-nation T20I series: Bangladesh batting coach Neil McKenzie defends under-performing batsmen, says they are not 'machines'

Bangladesh needed to be rescued by the unheralded Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain while precariously positioned at 60-6, chasing 145 against Zimbabwe.

Agence France-Presse, Sep 14, 2019 21:07:54 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh batting coach Neil McKenzie on Saturday defended their under-fire batsmen after yet another sub-par performance.

The South Asian side managed to beat Zimbabwe by three wickets in the opening match of the tri-nation Twenty20 series on Friday to end a six-match losing streak in all formats, but needed to be rescued by the unheralded Afif Hossain while precariously positioned at 60-6, chasing 145.

Tri-nation T20I series: Bangladesh batting coach Neil McKenzie defends under-performing batsmen, says they are not machines

Bangladesh were bailed out by Mosaddek Hossain and Afif Hossain after being reduced to 60/6 chasing 145 against Zimbabwe. @ICC

The teenager hit 52 off 26 balls after more experienced players like Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das failed on home turf against an inexperienced Zimbabwe attack.

Shakib scored just one run, after conceding 30 runs in an over earlier that allowed Zimbabwe to post a competitive score.

"I think international cricket is hard cricket. You can't always score. And you can see Shakib. He was magnificent in the World Cup," said McKenzie.

"There are lot of guys who played really well in the last six months in international cricket. As soon as they don't score in one or two games... everybody gets excited and upset."

McKenzie also backed Liton and Soumya, who made 19 and four respectively after failing to shine earlier during an embarrassing 224-run Test defeat at home to Afghanistan.

"We have so many good players at the moment and we just need guys to jump out the box and be a lot more consistent," said the former South African opener.

"There's no doubt about their ability. It's all about consistency."

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament on Sunday.

"They are not machines. They are humans. We just get behind our team and back our team and even if we lose tomorrow, we will win the next game," said McKenzie.

"We don't come out to lose. Bangladesh come out to play 100 percent positive cricket with no fear.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2019 21:07:54 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Afif Hossain, Bangladesh, Cricket, Liton Das, Neil McKenzie, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zimbabwe

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all