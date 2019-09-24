Tri-nation T20I series: Bangladesh, Afghanistan share trophy after rain abandons final in Dhaka
The wash-out also rounded off a mixed tournament for both teams as Bangladesh won three of their four matches in the league phase, while Afghanistan won their first two matches before losing the next two.
Dhaka: The final of the tri-nation Twenty20 tournament between Bangladesh and Afghanistan was washed out without a ball being bowled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Match officials declared the game abandoned at 9pm local time (1500GMT) as the rain showed no sign of stopping –making it impossible to hold even a curtailed-over game.
The trophy was shared between the two teams after the wash-out.
It means hosts Bangladesh got a hand on the trophy of a Twenty20 tournament involving more than two teams for the first time in their history.
The wash-out also rounded off a mixed tournament for both teams as Bangladesh won three of their four matches in the league phase, while Afghanistan won their first two matches before losing the next two.
Zimbabwe were the other team of the tournament.
Updated Date:
Sep 24, 2019 21:32:21 IST
