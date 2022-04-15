'Treat to watch these two playing together': Twitterati overjoyed as image of Sussex teammates Pujara and Rizwan go viral

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara and his Pakistan counterpart Mohammad Rizwan made their debuts for the Sussex County Cricket Club on Thursday, when they played Derbyshire in the County Championship Division 2 in Derby. While Pujara has previously played for teams in England including Yorkshire and Derbyshire before, this is Rizwan’s maiden first-class cricketing stint in England.

Ahead of Day 1 of the match, Sussex’s official Twitter handle posted an image of the two players smiling and posing for a photo together, with a caption, “Debut day for these two.”

That picture went viral on Twitter, and cricket fans from both the countries retweeted the tweet with some heartwarming comments:

The closest we will have an Indian and a Pakistani in whites on a cricket field together in the foreseeable future. https://t.co/bySWw7jMXJ — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) April 14, 2022

"This is called cricket," another fan tweeted.

It's treat to watch these two playing together in one team ✌️😍❤️ (@cheteshwar1 and @iMRizwanPak) https://t.co/2LDX4BwU2S — Huzaifa Aftab (@HuzaifaAftab6) April 14, 2022

Bilateral series between India and Pakistan have not taken place since 2012-13 due to political tensions between the two countries. Over the last few years, India and Pakistan have only met each other in ICC tournaments.

On Thursday, Derbyshire won the toss and opted to bat first. They have got off a good start with Shan Masood having scored an unbeaten century while Wayne Madsen was unbeaten on 54 at the time of writing this.

Fans may have to wait till Day 2 to watch Pujara and Rizwan bat.

