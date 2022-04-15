Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
'Treat to watch these two playing together': Twitterati overjoyed as image of Sussex teammates Pujara and Rizwan go viral

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 15th, 2022
  • 8:20:00 IST

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara and his Pakistan counterpart Mohammad Rizwan made their debuts for the Sussex County Cricket Club on Thursday, when they played Derbyshire in the County Championship Division 2 in Derby. While Pujara has previously played for teams in England including Yorkshire and Derbyshire before, this is Rizwan’s maiden first-class cricketing stint in England.

Ahead of Day 1 of the match, Sussex’s official Twitter handle posted an image of the two players smiling and posing for a photo together, with a caption, “Debut day for these two.”

That picture went viral on Twitter, and cricket fans from both the countries retweeted the tweet with some heartwarming comments:

"This is called cricket," another fan tweeted.

Bilateral series between India and Pakistan have not taken place since 2012-13 due to political tensions between the two countries. Over the last few years, India and Pakistan have only met each other in ICC tournaments.

On Thursday, Derbyshire won the toss and opted to bat first. They have got off a good start with Shan Masood having scored an unbeaten century while Wayne Madsen was unbeaten on 54 at the time of writing this.

Fans may have to wait till Day 2 to watch Pujara and Rizwan bat.

