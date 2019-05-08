Harleen Deol finishes the third over with a four as Shikha Pandey bowls an inswinger. A well-timed shot from Deol as it beats the player at deep mid-wicket. One wicket and the lone boundary coming in the over.

After 4 overs TBL 22/1 (H Deol 5, S Bates 7) Komal Zanzad continues bowling to put Velocity in control at the moment. Though Bates and Deol keep the score ticking, just three runs conceded in the over.

An economical over for Ekta Bisht. Velocity hae ensured that the Traiblazers are unable to produce the big ones. And for now, Bates and Deol manage with singles.

After 6 overs TBL 34/1 (H Deol 8, S Bates 16) Trailblazers have got themselves back in the game. Bates whips one wide off mid-wicket to give Trailblazers the only boundary in the over.

The match is back in Trailblazers' favour. Suzie Bates brings up their first six of the innings as she slams one over mid-wicket. 10 runs from the over that belongs to the batting side.

Amelia Kerr is brought into the attack for the first time and senior compatriot Suzie Bates skips down the pitch and goes straight down the ground for a one bounce boundary. Kerr. flights one and beats Bates in the air, who misses the swipe the across the line, but is somehow able to drag the backfoot back in the crease as she survives a close stumping. A single of the final ball to bring the 50 up.

Steady Powerplay after Mandhana's dismissal. Now we're going to see spin from both ends, which will be a challenge to score against. Suzie Bates loves pace on the ball, but she seems to be doing OK against spin too. How Mithali uses Shikha Pandey’s next two overs will be critical.

WICKET! Just when the Trailblazers were gaining momentum, they have lost Suzie bates, who was looking in good touch. Bisht bowls one wide off-stump to Bates, who finds Veda at long-on. Bates c Veda b Bisht 26(22)

After 9 overs TBL 51/2 (H Deol 15, S Taylor 0) An excellent comeback over for Velocity as Bisht concedes just one run and gets the crucial wicket of Suzie Bates.

Just get the feeling Velocity have misread the pitch. It seems a better pitch than the last game, let's see if it changes at all in the second innings. This game is setting up nicely for the last 10 overs. Trailblazers have wickets in hand, and opportunities for the Indian second string to show their strengths.

After 10 overs TBL 60/2 (H Deol 23, S Taylor 1) Harmeen Deol gets the Trailblazers back into the game with a cracking boundary. She slams one wide outside off and drives it through square for a boundary.

After 11 overs TBL 63/2 (H Deol 25, S Taylor 2) Sloppy fielding from Velocity as they miss a golden chance to run -out Harleen Deol. Deol was not ready for the single, but Stefanie Taylor had come a long way. Pradahn has a throw that slightly misses the stump, leaving the Trailblazers batter lucky.

Deol and Taylor continue to keep the scoreboard ticking in the form of singles, as Sushree Pradhan delivers an economical over for Velocity where she concedes just four runs.

Deol and Taylor continue to keep the scoreboard ticking in the form of singles, as Sushree Pradhan delivers an economical over for elocity where she concedes just four runs.

Shikha comes back for her final over, mostly bowling deliveries outside off-stump. Just one run from the over as Taylor retains strike.

WICKET! A soft dismissal as Pradhan bowls a fullish slower delivery to see off Stefanie Taylor. This brings Deepti Sharma at number 5. Taylor c and b Sushree Pradhan 5

Taylor's torrid stay comes to an end. She just couldn't get going and that's disappointing for Trailblazers, they would have been counting on their overseas players after Mandhana got out. A comeback for Sushree though, as she missed an easy run out. Deepti had a terrible game last time, let's see what she can offer today.

A wicket maiden for Sushree Pradhan to keep the game in control. Deepti Sharma has faced five balls, but is yet to open her account.

Deepti gets off the mark with a single as she lofts one towards deep mid-wicket. Shikha Pandey at short third-man prevents the ball from going towards the boundary as she saves two runs in the last ball.

FOUR ! Deepti plays a reverse sweep as she slams a lofted shot towards long-on. A welcome boundary for the Trailblazers.

Deepti brings up her first boundary as 10 runs are scored in Sushree Pradhan's over. With the scoreboard ticking, the Trailblazers will look for a huge turnaround in the final few overs.

Deepti brings up her first boundary as 10 runs are scored in Sushree Pradhan's over. With the scoreboard ticking, the Trailblazers will look for a huge turnaround in the final few overs.

Things not looking good for Trailblazers, as they will be hard pressed to get a score of 120+. Hemalatha can provide those big hits, so Deepti can't afford to stick around. Impetus needed.

After 17 overs TBL 95/3 (H Deol 38, D Sharma 16) Two boundaries in the over to bring the Trailblazers back in the game. Deepti smashes one down the ground to see off the over in style.

WICKET! Deepti Sharma's stint at the crease is short-lived as Hayley Mathews takes a comfortable catch at long-on.First wicket for Amelia Kerr. Deepti Sharma c Hayley Matthews b Amelia Kerr 16(16)

WICKET! Harleen Deol was looking good, but falls to the hands of Veda as Amelia gets a hat-trick chance. Things are getting from bad to worse for Trailblazers. Harleen Deol c Veda Krishnamurthy b Amelia Kerr 43(40)

Two wickets in two balls was enough to bring Velocity back in the game. With wickets of Deepti and Harleen, Amelia Kerr had a hat-trick chance but nevertheless that sums up a good over for Velocity.

WICKET! Bharati Fulmali is clean bowled by Ekta Bisht as Velocity start gaining momentum. Nothing going right for Trailblazers. Fulmali b Bisht 2

The Trailblazers batting line-up continue to suffer as Bharati Fulmali departs for just two runs. The Velocity bowlers are giving no room for improvement to the batsmen and the game is clearly in their control. Three runs from this over as Ekta Bisht finishes with an impressive spell of 2-13.

Eight runs coming off the last over as Velocity restrict Trailblazers for 112-6. They were looking set at 50-2 at one stage, but suffered a terrible collapse to finish at a below-par total. The main positive must have been Harleen Deol's knock of 43 and the bowlers will now look to bowl under pressure.

Velocity's Shafali Verma and Hayley Mathews walk into the middle to begin the run-chase. Shakera Selman opens Traiblazers' bowling.

It's a below par total, but not by much. But considering Trailblazers are short of a bowler this is Velocity's game to lose. Also a concern for Trailblazers of how their batting will shape up if Mandhana is out cheaply.

FOUR! Hayley Mathews gets off the mark as Velocity begin their chase in style. Angles down the leg side as Ecclestone unsuccessfully attempts a catch at backward square leg. The ball races past Ecclestone to the boundary.

A confident start by Velocity as Hayley Mathews opens her account with a boundary. Mathews drives through the leg side to bring the team's first boundary.

Nothing going right for the Trailblazers. Ecclestone has dropped a golden opportunity to dismiss Shafali Verma, and apart from that she has conceded five wides with keeper unable to collect it cleanly. Luck is not favouring the Trailblazers today.

Two back-to-back fours by Shafali in the first two balls has given a huge boost for Velocity as they look in a hurry to finish things off. An expensive over for Shakera as nine runs come from it.

This over is just what the Trailblazers must have needed. Ecclestone continues to bowl deliveries outside off as only two runs come off it.

Velocity are staying true to their name, getting off to an enterprising start, even though they've lost Matthews. Interesting use of Shafali Sharma at the top of the order, and she hasn't lacked in intent. Where Mithali bats will be a talking point in this game.

WICKET! Soft dismissal as Mathews misses the cut shot while Deepti ensures the bails are removed. Hayley Matthews b Deepti Sharma 5(14)

Deepti Sharma provides Trailblazers with a much-needed breakthrough as she removes Hayley Mathews. Just two runs coming off the over.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad goes for 10 runs in her first over. Shafali Verma looks in good touch, as she slams two boundaries. It seems like Velocity are finding back their form.

After 7 overs, VEL 41/1 (s Verma 22, D Wyatt 6) Danielle Wyatt drives through to extra-cover to finish the seventh over. The over goes from bad to worse for Deepti, who had conceded only two runs till the boundary in the last ball.

Two fours and a six! Boundaries are flowing for Velocity as Gayakwad concedes 15 runs in the over.

Taylor goes for seven runs in her first over as Trailblazers find no solution to break this partnership. Wyatt slams a boundary as she drives it wide through extra-cover and Velocity are gaining momentum with every boundary they hit.

WICKET! Just when Shafali was looking set for a big innings, Velocity are given a huge blow after Harleen Deol's wicket. Rajeshwari completes the catch at point. Shefali Verma c Rajeshwari Gayakwad b Harleen Deol 34(31)

This is a very handy innings from Shafali. She has been promoted ahead of batters like Danni Wyatt, and she's repaid the faith. Put Velocity in the drivers seat by taking run rate out of the equation. With Mithali to come in the middle, they should chase this easily.

A successful over from Deol, including the crucial wicket of Shafali Verma. Mithali Raj and Danielle Wyatt will look to finish off in style for Velocity.

Mithali and Wyatt have now taken Velocity to a powerful position, with 17 runs coming from Stefanie Taylor's over. Two overs and one six in the over as Velocity rush towards victory.

Another economical over from Deol. But, they will be desperate for wickets as every run counts. Velocity are in a comfortable position with both Wyatt and Mithali looking in form.

Only three runs off Ecclestone's over, but misfielding seems to be a concern for the Trailblazers. Without any doubt, Velocity are in the drivers' seat and have stolen the game away from the Trailblazers bowlers.

Mithali Raj's Velocity have won the toss and will bowl against Trailblazers in their first game in Jaipur.

WICKET! A soft dismissal as Pradhan bowls a fullish slower delivery to see off Stefanie Taylor. This brings Deepti Sharma at number 5. Taylor c and b Sushree Pradhan 5

WICKET! Harleen Deol was looking good, but falls to the hands of Veda as Amelia gets a hat-trick chance. Things are getting from bad to worse for Trailblazers. Harleen Deol c Veda Krishnamurthy b Amelia Kerr 43(40)

LIVE Score, WIPL 2019, Trailblazers vs Velocity: Velocity's Shafali Verma and Hayley Mathews walk into the middle to begin the run-chase. Shakera Selman opens Traiblazers' bowling.

WIPL, Trailblazers vs Velocity today's match preview: Mithali Raj’s Velocity are all set to debut in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 when they face Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers in the second match of the tournament here on Wednesday.

Mandhana and Co registered a thrilling two-run win against the Supernovas on Monday thanks to a knock of 90 by the captain herself and wicket contributions by Sophie Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

The worrying sign for Trailblazers will be their dependence on their skipper as four of their other batters, barring Smriti and Harleen Deol, were dismissed for single figures.

During their innings, the Trailblazers collapsed to 140/5 from being in a comfortable position at 130/2 in the space of the last two overs.

On the other hand, Mithali Raj’s side looks strong on paper. With the likes of Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Mathews among other, a cracker of a contest can be expected.

Come Wednesday, Trailblazers' batting line-up will be tested against the likes of Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht and the surprise package of 18-year-old Amelia Kerr from New Zealand.

The Kiwi teenager is famously known for scoring 232 runs and taking five wickets in one match, when she did so against Ireland last year.

Ultimately, the key to Trailblazers’ win against Supernovas were the impressive spells by Ecclestone and Gayakwad, who finished with spells of 2-11 and 2-17 respectively.

If Trailblazers win the match, they will get one step closer to reaching the tournament's final on Saturday.

Trailblazers and Velocity full squads:

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps