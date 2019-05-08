First Cricket
Trailblazers vs Velocity LIVE Score, Women's IPL T20 Challenge 2019 match at Jaipur: Bates perishes after decent start

Date: Wednesday, 08 May, 2019 16:15 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Women,Live Cricket Score and Updates

61/2
Overs
10.1
R/R
6.04
Fours
7
Sixes
1
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Harleen Deol Batting 24 24 3 0
Stafanie Taylor Batting 1 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shikha Pandey 2.1 0 15 1
Komal Zanzad 3 0 16 0
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Just get the feeling Velocity have misread the pitch. It seems a better pitch than the last game, let's see if it changes at all in the second innings. This game is setting up nicely for the last 10 overs. Trailblazers have wickets in hand, and opportunities for the Indian second string to show their strengths. 

  • An excellent comeback over for Velocity as Bisht concedes just one run and gets the crucial wicket of Suzie Bates. 

  • WICKET! Just when the Trailblazers were gaining momentum, they have lost Suzie bates, who was looking in good touch. Bisht bowls one wide off-stump to Bates, who finds Veda at long-on. Bates c Veda b Bisht 26(22)

  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

     Steady Powerplay after Mandhana's dismissal. Now we're going to see spin from both ends, which will be a challenge to score against. Suzie Bates loves pace on the ball, but she seems to be doing OK against spin too. How Mithali uses Shikha Pandey’s next two overs will be critical. 

  • After 8 overs TBL 50/1 (H Deol 14, S Bates 26)

    Amelia Kerr is brought into the attack for the first time and senior compatriot Suzie Bates skips down the pitch and goes straight down the ground for a one bounce boundary. Kerr. flights one and beats Bates in the air, who misses the swipe the across the line, but is somehow able to drag the backfoot back in the crease as she survives a close stumping. A single of the final ball to bring the 50 up.

  • After 7 overs TBL 44/1 (H Deol 9, S Bates 25)

    The match is back in Trailblazers' favour. Suzie Bates brings up their first six of the innings as she slams one over mid-wicket. 10 runs from the over that belongs to the batting side.

  • After 6 overs TBL 34/1 (H Deol 8, S Bates 16)

    Trailblazers have got themselves back in the game. Bates whips one wide off mid-wicket to give Trailblazers the only boundary in the over.

  • After 5 overs TBL 34/1 (H Deol 8, S Bates 16)

    An economical over for Ekta Bisht. Velocity hae ensured that the Traiblazers are unable to produce the big ones. And for now, Bates and Deol manage with singles. 

  • After 4 overs TBL 22/1 (H Deol 5, S Bates 7)
    Komal Zanzad continues bowling to put Velocity in control at the moment. Though Bates and Deol keep the score ticking, just three runs conceded in the over. 

  • After 3 overs TBL 19/1 (H Deol 4, S Bates 5)

    Harleen Deol finishes the third over with a four as Shikha Pandey bowls an inswinger. A well-timed shot from Deol as it beats the player at deep mid-wicket. One wicket and the lone boundary coming in the over. 

  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Mandhana's dismissal will dampen the run rate, and perhaps the overall score. But a huge opportunity for the lesser known players to step up and deliver. Keep an eye on Harleen especially, she looked composed in the last game. Now that spin has come into play we will find out more about this pitch 

  • WICKET! Huge blow for Traiblazers as captain Mandhana departs early. Edged and caught by Sushama Verma as Mandhana departs for 10. S Mandhana c Verma b Pandey 10

  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Trailblazers are missing Jhulan Goswami, and they have shored up their batting instead, with Bharti Fulmali coming in. And Velocity are playing with just three overseas players. Jahanara Alam misses out, and that means the opening bowling combination of Shikha Pandey and Komal Zanzad will start things off with the ball. 

  • After 2 overs TBL 15/0 (S Mandhana 10, S Bates 5)

    Komal Zanzad introduced into the attack for Velocity. After conceding just one run till the fifth ball, Suzie Bates drives one down the ground for a four to sum up another productive over for Trailblazers.

  • FOUR! Suzie Bates drives one down the ground as Trailblazers start to gain an early momentum in the game. 

  • After 1 over TBL 10/0 (S Mandhana 9, S Bates 1)

    Suzie Bates gets off the mark with a single off the first ball. Mandhana follows up with two back-to-back boundaries to finish off the over in style for Traiblazers

  • FOUR! Mandhana lofts one over the mid-off fielder as she opens her account. Confident start by the Trailblazers captain. She follows up with another boundary as Shikha bowls a fullish delivery wide outside off-stump

  • Suzie Bates and Smriti Mandhana to open the batting for Trailblazers against Velocity. Shikha Pandey to open Veocity's bowling. 

  • Trailblazers playing 11 today

     Smriti Mandhana(Captain), Suzie Bates,Stafanie Taylor, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ravi Kalpana(wicketkeeper), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Bharati Fulmali, Shakera Selman. 

  • Velocity playing 11 today

    Mithali Raj (Captain), Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(wicketkeeper), Komal Zanzad, Sushree Pradhan, Shefali Verma, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey. 

  • Smriti Mandhana, Trailblazers captain

     I wanted to bat first, It is a little bit dry and could get drier in the second innings. I would have batted first if it was an evening match.

  • Mithali Raj, Velocity captain

    We will bowl first. Better to chase down target as the wicket is slower. The batters will take some time to play their shots, but it's a good wicket and will hold up nicely. Jahanara and Devika miss out'

  • Trailblazers vs Velocity toss result today 

    Mithali Raj's Velocity have won the toss and will bowl against Trailblazers in their first game in Jaipur. 

  Meanwhile, Supernovas' Sophie Devine hoped that spectators would turn up in large numbers after a low turnout in the tournament opener.

  Velocity's captain Mithali Raj hopes that a full-fledged Women's T20 League will be held in India in the future.

  The Trailblazers opened their Women's T20 Challenge 2019 campaign with a thrilling two-run win against Supernovas on 6 May. 

  Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of the second game of Women's T20 Challenge 2019  between Trailblazers and Velocity that will be played in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

LIVE Score, WIPL 2019, Trailblazers vs Velocity: The match is back in Trailblazers' favour. Suzie Bates brings up their first six of the innings as she slams one over mid-wicket. 10 runs from the over that belongs to the batting side.

WIPL, Trailblazers vs Velocity today's match preview: Mithali Raj’s Velocity are all set to debut in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 when they face Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers in the second match of the tournament here on Wednesday.

Mandhana and Co registered a thrilling two-run win against the Supernovas on Monday thanks to a knock of 90 by the captain herself and wicket contributions by Sophie Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

The worrying sign for Trailblazers will be their dependence on their skipper as four of their other batters, barring Smriti and Harleen Deol, were dismissed for single figures.

During their innings, the Trailblazers collapsed to 140/5 from being in a comfortable position at 130/2 in the space of the last two overs.

On the other hand, Mithali Raj’s side looks strong on paper. With the likes of Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Mathews among other, a cracker of a contest can be expected.

Come Wednesday, Trailblazers' batting line-up will be tested against the likes of Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht and the surprise package of 18-year-old Amelia Kerr from New Zealand.

The Kiwi teenager is famously known for scoring 232 runs and taking five wickets in one match, when she did so against Ireland last year.

Ultimately, the key to Trailblazers’ win against Supernovas were the impressive spells by Ecclestone and Gayakwad, who finished with spells of 2-11 and 2-17 respectively.

If Trailblazers win the match, they will get one step closer to reaching the tournament's final on Saturday.

Trailblazers and Velocity full squads: 

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

 

Updated Date: May 08, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #Danielle Wyatt #live cricket score #Mithali Raj #Smriti Mandhana #Sports #Traiblazers vs Velocity #Trailblazers #Trailblazers vs Velocity live cricket score #Velocity #women ipl results #Women's IPL #Women's T20 Challenge #Women's T20 Challenge 2019

