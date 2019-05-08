Auto Refresh
Trailblazers vs Velocity Highlights and Match Recap, Women’s T20 Challenge 2019, Full Cricket Score: Mithali Raj and Co win by 3 wickets
Date: Wednesday, 08 May, 2019 18:45 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Women Match 2 Match Result Velocity beat Trailblazers by 3 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! Harleen Deol was looking good, but falls to the hands of Veda as Amelia gets a hat-trick chance. Things are getting from bad to worse for Trailblazers. Harleen Deol c Veda Krishnamurthy b Amelia Kerr 43(40)
WICKET! A soft dismissal as Pradhan bowls a fullish slower delivery to see off Stefanie Taylor. This brings Deepti Sharma at number 5. Taylor c and b Sushree Pradhan 5
Trailblazers playing 11 today
Smriti Mandhana(Captain), Suzie Bates,Stafanie Taylor, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ravi Kalpana(wicketkeeper), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Bharati Fulmali, Shakera Selman.
Velocity playing 11 today
Mithali Raj (Captain), Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(wicketkeeper), Komal Zanzad, Sushree Pradhan, Shefali Verma, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey.
Trailblazers vs Velocity toss result today
Mithali Raj's Velocity have won the toss and will bowl against Trailblazers in their first game in Jaipur.
Velocity next take on Supernovas in yet another crucial encounter on Thursday. That's all we have for you from this match. The cricketing action continues with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. You can follow that match here. Thank you for joining us!
Velocity manage to cinch their first win in the Women's T20 Challenge after a three-wicket victory against Trailblazers. Not a convincing win for them as they collapsed to 113-7 from looking comfortable at 63-2. Danieele Wyat top-scored for Velocity with 46 runs, whereas Shafali Verma looked good with a knock of 34 before the collapse started. Both teams will have a lot to look upon, with the Trailblazers struggling in batting as well as their fielding, which has been sloppy.
WICKET! Amelia Kerr is Deepti's next victim as Deepti strikes once again. Is it a little bit too late or is there a chance for Trailblazers? Amelia Kerr b Deepti Sharma 0(2)
WICKET! A terrible collapse for Velolcity right now as Shikha Pandey misses the slog sweep. Deepti doing the damage now as Shikha is clean bowled. Shikha Pandey b Deepti Sharma 0(2)
WICKET! Mithali is clean bowled by Deepti as Velocity falters in the end. A yorker of a delivery from Deepti who ensures the bails come off. Mithali b Deepti Sharma 17(22)
WICKET! A bizarre dismissal as confusion arises and Veda Krishnamurthy is run-out. Veda Krishnamurthy run out (Ecclestone/Ravi Kalpana) 0(1)
Wyatt 'a cameo has sealed the game. She's also shown that this pitch isn't as poor to bat on, and that if you use your feet you can create momentum. The dropped catches from the Trailblazers haven't helped. The first game in this series, including last year, that hasn't gone down to the wire.
WICKET! A consolation for Trailblazers as Wyatt misses out on her fifty. Gayakwad with the wicket as Deepti takes the catch at mid-off. Wyatt c Deepti Sharma b Rajeshwari Gayakwad 46(35)
After 16 overs, Velocity 108/2 (D Wyatt 44, M Raj 15)
FIve required from 24 balls. With Wyatt unbeaten on 45, Mithali and Co will look to finish off the match in the upcoming over. Deepti goes for four runs in her third over.
After 15 overs, Velocity 104/2 (D Wyatt 43, M Raj 13)
Eight runs needed off 30 balls as Velocity look set to open their campaign on a high. Only two runs conceded off Ecclestone's over, but the Trailblazers will have a lot to look upon after this match.
After 14 overs, Velocity 102/2 (D Wyatt 42, M Raj 12)
Velocity race past 100 with a well-timed boundary from Wyatt. Mithali was dropped on 12 as Trailblazers' fielding misery continues. 12 runs off Harleen Deol's over.
After 13 overs, Velocity 90/2 (D Wyatt 31, M Raj11)
Only three runs off Ecclestone's over, but misfielding seems to be a concern for the Trailblazers. Without any doubt, Velocity are in the drivers' seat and have stolen the game away from the Trailblazers bowlers.
After 12 overs, Velocity 87/2 (D Wyatt 30, M Raj 9)
Another economical over from Deol. But, they will be desperate for wickets as every run counts. Velocity are in a comfortable position with both Wyatt and Mithali looking in form.
After 11 overs, Velocity 83/2 (D Wyatt 28, M Raj 7)
Mithali and Wyatt have now taken Velocity to a powerful position, with 17 runs coming from Stefanie Taylor's over. Two overs and one six in the over as Velocity rush towards victory.
After 10 overs, Velocity 63/2 (D Wyatt 17, M Raj 2)
A successful over from Deol, including the crucial wicket of Shafali Verma. Mithali Raj and Danielle Wyatt will look to finish off in style for Velocity.
This is a very handy innings from Shafali. She has been promoted ahead of batters like Danni Wyatt, and she's repaid the faith. Put Velocity in the drivers seat by taking run rate out of the equation. With Mithali to come in the middle, they should chase this easily.
WICKET! Just when Shafali was looking set for a big innings, Velocity are given a huge blow after Harleen Deol's wicket. Rajeshwari completes the catch at point. Shefali Verma c Rajeshwari Gayakwad b Harleen Deol 34(31)
After 9 overs, VEL 63/1 (S Verma 34, D Wyatt 16)
Taylor goes for seven runs in her first over as Trailblazers find no solution to break this partnership. Wyatt slams a boundary as she drives it wide through extra-cover and Velocity are gaining momentum with every boundary they hit.
After 8 overs, VEL 56/1 (S Verma 33, D Wyatt 10)
Two fours and a six! Boundaries are flowing for Velocity as Gayakwad concedes 15 runs in the over.
After 7 overs, VEL 41/1 (s Verma 22, D Wyatt 6)
Danielle Wyatt drives through to extra-cover to finish the seventh over. The over goes from bad to worse for Deepti, who had conceded only two runs till the boundary in the last ball.
After 6 overs, VEL 35/1 (S Verma 21, D Wyatt 1)
Rajeshwari Gayakwad goes for 10 runs in her first over. Shafali Verma looks in good touch, as she slams two boundaries. It seems like Velocity are finding back their form.
After 5 overs, VEL 25/1 (S Verma 12, D Wyatt 0)
Deepti Sharma provides Trailblazers with a much-needed breakthrough as she removes Hayley Mathews. Just two runs coming off the over.
WICKET! Soft dismissal as Mathews misses the cut shot while Deepti ensures the bails are removed. Hayley Matthews b Deepti Sharma 5(14)
Velocity are staying true to their name, getting off to an enterprising start, even though they've lost Matthews. Interesting use of Shafali Sharma at the top of the order, and she hasn't lacked in intent. Where Mithali bats will be a talking point in this game.
After 4 overs, VEL 23/0 (H Matthews 4, S Verma 11)
This over is just what the Trailblazers must have needed. Ecclestone continues to bowl deliveries outside off as only two runs come off it.
After 3 over, VEL 21/0 (H Matthews 4, S Verma 10)
Two back-to-back fours by Shafali in the first two balls has given a huge boost for Velocity as they look in a hurry to finish things off. An expensive over for Shakera as nine runs come from it.
After 2 over, VEL 12/0 (H Matthews 4, S Verma 1)
Nothing going right for the Trailblazers. Ecclestone has dropped a golden opportunity to dismiss Shafali Verma, and apart from that she has conceded five wides with keeper unable to collect it cleanly. Luck is not favouring the Trailblazers today.
After 1 over, VEL 5/0 (H Matthews 4, S Verma 0)
A confident start by Velocity as Hayley Mathews opens her account with a boundary. Mathews drives through the leg side to bring the team's first boundary.
FOUR! Hayley Mathews gets off the mark as Velocity begin their chase in style. Angles down the leg side as Ecclestone unsuccessfully attempts a catch at backward square leg. The ball races past Ecclestone to the boundary.
Velocity's Shafali Verma and Hayley Mathews walk into the middle to begin the run-chase. Shakera Selman opens Traiblazers' bowling.
After 20 overs TBL 112/6 (D Hemalatha 1, Selman 8)
Eight runs coming off the last over as Velocity restrict Trailblazers for 112-6. They were looking set at 50-2 at one stage, but suffered a terrible collapse to finish at a below-par total. The main positive must have been Harleen Deol's knock of 43 and the bowlers will now look to bowl under pressure.
After 19 overs TBL 104/5 (S Selman 1 , D Hemalatha 1)
The Trailblazers batting line-up continue to suffer as Bharati Fulmali departs for just two runs. The Velocity bowlers are giving no room for improvement to the batsmen and the game is clearly in their control. Three runs from this over as Ekta Bisht finishes with an impressive spell of 2-13.
WICKET! Bharati Fulmali is clean bowled by Ekta Bisht as Velocity start gaining momentum. Nothing going right for Trailblazers. Fulmali b Bisht 2
After 18 overs TBL 101/5 (B Fulmali 1, D Hemalatha 0)
Two wickets in two balls was enough to bring Velocity back in the game. With wickets of Deepti and Harleen, Amelia Kerr had a hat-trick chance but nevertheless that sums up a good over for Velocity.
WICKET! Harleen Deol was looking good, but falls to the hands of Veda as Amelia gets a hat-trick chance. Things are getting from bad to worse for Trailblazers. Harleen Deol c Veda Krishnamurthy b Amelia Kerr 43(40)
WICKET! Deepti Sharma's stint at the crease is short-lived as Hayley Mathews takes a comfortable catch at long-on.First wicket for Amelia Kerr. Deepti Sharma c Hayley Matthews b Amelia Kerr 16(16)
After 17 overs TBL 95/3 (H Deol 38, D Sharma 16)
Two boundaries in the over to bring the Trailblazers back in the game. Deepti smashes one down the ground to see off the over in style.
Things not looking good for Trailblazers, as they will be hard pressed to get a score of 120+. Hemalatha can provide those big hits, so Deepti can't afford to stick around. Impetus needed.
After 16 overs TBL 83/3 (H Deol 33, D Sharma 9)
Deepti brings up her first boundary as 10 runs are scored in Sushree Pradhan's over. With the scoreboard ticking, the Trailblazers will look for a huge turnaround in the final few overs.
FOUR! Deepti plays a reverse sweep as she slams a lofted shot towards long-on. A welcome boundary for the Trailblazers.
After 15 overs TBL 73/3 (H Deol 29, D Sharma 3)
Deepti gets off the mark with a single as she lofts one towards deep mid-wicket. Shikha Pandey at short third-man prevents the ball from going towards the boundary as she saves two runs in the last ball.
A wicket maiden for Sushree Pradhan to keep the game in control. Deepti Sharma has faced five balls, but is yet to open her account.
WICKET! A soft dismissal as Pradhan bowls a fullish slower delivery to see off Stefanie Taylor. This brings Deepti Sharma at number 5. Taylor c and b Sushree Pradhan 5
After 13 overs TBL 68/3 (H Deol 27 S Taylor 5)
Shikha comes back for her final over, mostly bowling deliveries outside off-stump. Just one run from the over as Taylor retains strike.
After 12 overs TBL 67/2 (H Deol 27 S Taylor 4)
Deol and Taylor continue to keep the scoreboard ticking in the form of singles, as Sushree Pradhan delivers an economical over for elocity where she concedes just four runs.
WIPL, Trailblazers vs Velocity today's match preview: Mithali Raj’s Velocity are all set to debut in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 when they face Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers in the second match of the tournament here on Wednesday.
Mandhana and Co registered a thrilling two-run win against the Supernovas on Monday thanks to a knock of 90 by the captain herself and wicket contributions by Sophie Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
The worrying sign for Trailblazers will be their dependence on their skipper as four of their other batters, barring Smriti and Harleen Deol, were dismissed for single figures.
During their innings, the Trailblazers collapsed to 140/5 from being in a comfortable position at 130/2 in the space of the last two overs.
On the other hand, Mithali Raj’s side looks strong on paper. With the likes of Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Mathews among other, a cracker of a contest can be expected.
Come Wednesday, Trailblazers' batting line-up will be tested against the likes of Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht and the surprise package of 18-year-old Amelia Kerr from New Zealand.
The Kiwi teenager is famously known for scoring 232 runs and taking five wickets in one match, when she did so against Ireland last year.
Ultimately, the key to Trailblazers’ win against Supernovas were the impressive spells by Ecclestone and Gayakwad, who finished with spells of 2-11 and 2-17 respectively.
If Trailblazers win the match, they will get one step closer to reaching the tournament's final on Saturday.
Trailblazers and Velocity full squads:
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).
Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.
Updated Date:
May 08, 2019
