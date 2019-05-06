FOUR! Deepti slides on Athapaththu's legs and and she has found the gap perfectly. Worked it off her pads to long leg.
After 4 overs, Supernovas 27-1 ( R Rodrigues 14, C Athapaththu 6)
Ecclestone comes back into the attack, but concedes eight runs, including a powerful boundary by Jemimah Rodrigues. Supernovas are right back in the game after that early blow.
FOUR! Jemimah drives one through the extra-cover region as Ecclestone bowls one wide outside off. A powerful shot by Jemimah.
After 3 overs, Supernovas 19/1 ( J Rodrigues 10, C Athapaththu 6)
Rodrigues collects couple of boundaries from Goswami's second over as she moves into the double figures. Deepti misfield allowed four free runs for the youngster. Athapaththu will retain the strike with a single of the final ball.
FOUR! Rodrigues picks this up nicely. Goswami strays on the pads and Rodrigues hoists it away to backward square leg fence. Consecutive fours.
FOUR! Rodrigues simply punches off the backfoot but what should have been a dot ball results in a boundary. Poor fielding from Deepti Sharma at short extra cover and the runs away to cover fence.
After 2 overs, Supernovas 8-1 ( J Rodrigues 1, C Athapaththu 4)
Just three runs conceded off Ecclestone's over, including a wicket as Priya Punia gets dismissed for just one run. Jemimah Rodrigues comes in at number three.
OUT! A soft dismissal as Priya Punia nicks it to the wicketkeeper Ravi Kalpana. She goes for a cut, an early breakthrough for Trailblazers. Priya Punia c Ravi Kalpana b Ecclestone 1(6)
After 1 over, Supernovas 5-0 ( P Punia 1, C Athapaththu 2)
Jhulan Goswami opens the attack for Trailblazers as Priya Punia takes strike. Jhulan unsuccessfully appeals for lbw with Priya Punia on strike. Jhulan concedes a wide in the first over. A good start for Trailblazers.
Priya Punia and Chamari Athapaththu all set to open the batting for Supernovas against Trailblazers as they begin their chase of 141.
After 20 overs, Trailblazers 140/5 ( Dayalan Hemalatha 2)
Supernovas need 141 to win! Three wickets in the final over including the dismissal of Mandhana for 90 as Trailblazers manage 140/5 in 20 overs.
WICKET! Taylor run out (Priya Punia/Bhatia) 2(2)
They got a single! Taylor wanted a second as well but her partner didn't respond and a run out at striker's end.
WICKET! Deepti Sharma b Radha Yadav 0(1)
Lovely delivery! Flighted by Radha as Deepti stepped out and missed the ball completely as she lost her stumps
WICKET! Mandhana c Athapaththu b Radha Yadav 90(67)
Mandhana stepped out again but got too close to the ball as she chipped it straight for the long on fielder. A great innings comes to an end
After 19 overs, Trailblazers 126/1 ( S Mandhana 91, S Taylor 0)
Four leg byes on first ball as Devine's full ball brushes Harleen's pads and runs down to fine leg fence followed by her wicket. Went for a wild swing on outside off, full ball but didn't get the proper connect as long on fielder took the catch. A four for Mandhana as she drives the ball from her slot to deep extra cover. 10 off the over.
FOUR! Too much class there. Mandhana squants to pick the ball from her slot and slam it over the cover for a boundary
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
Harleen Deol c Radha Yadav b Devine 36(44)
Tried to swing her bat on an outside off full ball, got some decent connect but wasn't enough as Radha took the catch at long on
After 18 overs, Trailblazers 126/1 ( S Mandhana 84, H Deol 36)
An over of two great shots by Mandhana. Sciver's tossed up her delivery too much as the full toss was swatted over deep square for a six by Mandhana. Punched the length ball off cutter through cover for a four.
FOUR! Absolute class. Mandhana rocked back to punch the length ball through cover. One of the shots of the match
SIX! Sciver tosed it up too much as it became a full toss and that has been swatted to square leg by Mandhana
After 17 overs, Trailblazers 113/1 ( S Mandhana 73, H Deol 34)
Poor bowling this. A full toss for Mandhana to attack as she smoked it down the ground for another maximum. 12 added in the over.
SIX! Very poor bowling by Yadav as she gifted a full toss and that was smoked down town by Mandhana
After 16 overs, Trailblazers 103/1 ( S Mandhana 66, H Deol 31)
Mandhana is oozing class here! Shimmied down to blaze Poonam over deep extra-cover for first maximum of the match. 100 up for her side.
Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer
Mandhana bringing some spark to this encounter with a fifty, and the first six of the match. She's played a very Mithali Raj like innings, with the same kind of dependability. But you get the feeling that Supernovas won't mind Harleen being at the crease.
SIX! First maximum of the match! Once again Mandhana got out of her crease to play an uppish drive over deep extra-cover
After 15 overs, Trailblazers 93/1 ( S Mandhana 57, H Deol 30)
Big over for Trailblazers. Mandhana got to her fifty by smoking Devine's full toss downtown for a four. Pulled the half-tracker to fine leg for another boundary. 11 off the over. Mandhana has flicked the switch.
FOUR! Slow and back of the length as Mandhana went with a strong swing of the bat to get a four through fine leg
FIFTY! FOUR! Mandhana smokes the full toss by Devine over her head to get to the fifty in just 47 balls
After 14 overs, Trailblazers 82/1 ( S Mandhana 46, H Deol 30)
Slight delay in the game after Mandhana's drive is collected by bowler Anuja after one bounce. She hurt her fingers and took treatment. Mandhaan also offered a chance as her chip to long on went close to Atapattu but fell just ahead of her. Five off the over.
After 13 overs, Trailblazers 77/1 ( S Mandhana 42, H Deol 29)
Mandhana gets a four first ball as she comes out get under the full ball by Sciver to drive it over cover. Three more singles added.
FOUR! A step forward by Mandhana to get under the full ball by Sciver as she drove it over cover for a boundary
After 12 overs, Trailblazers 70/1 ( S Mandhana 36, H Deol 28)
Harleen adds another boundary with some good feet movement. Got outside off to slog sweep the full ball to deep square leg. Eight off the over.
Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer
Lea Tahuhu comes in after the halfway mark, which means she might bowl four of the five overs from one end. But if Mandhana sticks around, that strategy may change, because she has a great record against the Kiwi. Trailblazers have the likes of Stafanie Taylor in the hut, so we might see these two take more risks.
FOUR! Well played by Harleen. She came out of off to get under the full ball and slog swept it to deep backward square
After 11 overs, Trailblazers 62/1 ( S Mandhana 35, H Deol 21)
Tahuhu into attack and Mandhana finally gets some real pace and makes the most of it. First ball was in slot for a pull as she swung it to cow corner for a four. A double with a cover drive and another four on last ball. 10 off the over.
FOUR! Classy shot. Almost a six
FOUR! Tahuhu has been welcomed into attack with a pull shot to cow corner by Mandhana. It was in the slot for the shot
After 10 overs, Trailblazers 52/1 ( S Mandhana 25, H Deol 21)
Devine missed her marker and gave away a wide full toss as Mandhana slammed it past point for a boundary. 50 up and time for strategic break.
FOUR! Poor delivery punished by Mandhana. Wide full toss and put away past point for a big boundary
After 9 overs, Trailblazers 44/1 ( S Mandhana 19, H Deol 19)
Big over for Trailblazers. Two fours and four singles. Mandhana picked the off spinner from Poonam to drive it over cover for a boundaru and Harleen got a four with a swipe to cow corner.
FOUR! Harleen came out to get to the pitch of tossed up ball to swipe it to cow corner for a boundary
FOUR! Excellent shot. An off spinner from Poonam as Mandhana came out to play an inside-out shot over cover
After 8 overs, Trailblazers 32/1 ( S Mandhana 13, H Deol 13)
Pacer Sophie Devine called into attack. A leg bye for Deol, Mandhana shimmies down for a chip to add another single. One more for Deol with a drive down the ground. Mandhana get one with a cover drive. Four off the over.
Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer
Sluggish start from the Trailblazers. Harmanpreet has been smart enough to keep Tahuhu out of the attack, because Mandhana loves pace on the ball. Mandhana in turn is playing the long game. She knows how critical it is for her to play a long innings, even at the cost of a bit of pace.
After 7 overs, Trailblazers 28/1 ( S Mandhana 11, H Deol 12)
Deol tried hard but couldn't take a single on first three balls. Finally dropped it on off and ran a quick one. That's what they need, rotating strike. Mandhana stepped out for a chip to long off for one. A single more on last ball.
Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer
The overseas players will need to make huge contribution to this game, and already Suzie Bates has been dismissed. Its interesting how much spin Harmanpreet is choosing to bowl, taking the pace off the ball. Making it hard for the other team to get power behind the ball in the Powerplay.
After 6 overs, Trailblazers 25/1 ( S Mandhana 10, H Deol 10)
Another excellent over from Anuja. Just three singles off it. Both batters ar strrugling to get going. Powerplay up.
After 5 overs, Trailblazers 22/1 ( S Mandhana 9, H Deol 8)
Deol breaks the shackles and gets a four. Got behind the length ball on off from Radha to slog sweep it to cow croner. Five off the over.
FOUR! Good shot! It was slow and on legth as Deol got behind it to slog sweep it to mid-wicket
After 4 overs, Trailblazers 17/1 ( S Mandhana 9, H Deol 3)
Just four from this over as Anuja finishes her second over. Two singles each for Mandhana and Deol.
LIVE Score, WIPL 2019, Supernovas vs Trailblazers: Rodrigues collects couple of boundaries from Goswami's second over as she moves into the double figures. Deepti misfield allowed four free runs for the youngster. Athapaththu will retain the strike with a single of the final ball.
WIPL 2019, Supernovas vs Trailblazers Today’s Match Preview: Supernovas win the toss and opt to bowl first against Trailblazers.
The latest addition ahead of this season is team Velocity, which will be led by Mithali Raj.
Each team will play the other once, with the final to be held on 11 May.
A total of 39 players will take part in the tournament, with each squad consisting of 13 players (four overseas cricketers in each squad).
It was in 2018 when these two teams locked horns for the first-ever time in an exhibition match in Mumbai.
Supernovas emerged victorious in that match, winning by three wickets in a last-ball thriller.
While last year’s match featured Australian players like Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, none of the players from Australia will take part this time around.
This is majorly because of a dispute between Cricket Australia and the BCCI regarding the men’s bilateral series held earlier this year.
However, cricketers from as many as five countries will take part in the upcoming tournament. These include players from New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and West Indies.
The likes of Natalie Sciver, Suzie Bates, Stefanie Taylor among others will take part.
Supernovas and Trailblazers Full squads:
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! A soft dismissal as Priya Punia nicks it to the wicketkeeper Ravi Kalpana. She goes for a cut, an early breakthrough for Trailblazers. Priya Punia c Ravi Kalpana b Ecclestone 1(6)
After 20 overs, Trailblazers 140/5 ( Dayalan Hemalatha 2)
Supernovas need 141 to win! Three wickets in the final over including the dismissal of Mandhana for 90 as Trailblazers manage 140/5 in 20 overs.
WICKET! Taylor run out (Priya Punia/Bhatia) 2(2)
They got a single! Taylor wanted a second as well but her partner didn't respond and a run out at striker's end.
WICKET! Deepti Sharma b Radha Yadav 0(1)
Lovely delivery! Flighted by Radha as Deepti stepped out and missed the ball completely as she lost her stumps
WICKET! Mandhana c Athapaththu b Radha Yadav 90(67)
Mandhana stepped out again but got too close to the ball as she chipped it straight for the long on fielder. A great innings comes to an end
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
Harleen Deol c Radha Yadav b Devine 36(44)
Tried to swing her bat on an outside off full ball, got some decent connect but wasn't enough as Radha took the catch at long on
FIFTY! FOUR! Mandhana smokes the full toss by Devine over her head to get to the fifty in just 47 balls
WICKET! Bates c Rodrigues b Anuja Patil 1(4)
Anuja draws the first blood to remove a top-rated Bates. The New Zealander decided to go for a wild swipe but was early in the shot as the top-edge flew to cover for a catch
Trailblazers playing 11 today:
Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Stafanie Taylor, Harleen Deol, Suzie Bates, Ravi Kalpana(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Shakera Selman, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Supernovas playing 11 today:
Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sophie Devine, Taniya Bhatia(w), Anuja Patil, Natalie Sciver, Lea Tahuhu, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav
Supernovas vs Trailblazers toss result today:
Supernovas win the toss and opt to bowl first against Trailblazers.
FOUR! Deepti slides on Athapaththu's legs and and she has found the gap perfectly. Worked it off her pads to long leg.
After 4 overs, Supernovas 27-1 ( R Rodrigues 14, C Athapaththu 6)
Ecclestone comes back into the attack, but concedes eight runs, including a powerful boundary by Jemimah Rodrigues. Supernovas are right back in the game after that early blow.
FOUR! Jemimah drives one through the extra-cover region as Ecclestone bowls one wide outside off. A powerful shot by Jemimah.
After 3 overs, Supernovas 19/1 ( J Rodrigues 10, C Athapaththu 6)
Rodrigues collects couple of boundaries from Goswami's second over as she moves into the double figures. Deepti misfield allowed four free runs for the youngster. Athapaththu will retain the strike with a single of the final ball.
FOUR! Rodrigues picks this up nicely. Goswami strays on the pads and Rodrigues hoists it away to backward square leg fence. Consecutive fours.
FOUR! Rodrigues simply punches off the backfoot but what should have been a dot ball results in a boundary. Poor fielding from Deepti Sharma at short extra cover and the runs away to cover fence.
After 2 overs, Supernovas 8-1 ( J Rodrigues 1, C Athapaththu 4)
Just three runs conceded off Ecclestone's over, including a wicket as Priya Punia gets dismissed for just one run. Jemimah Rodrigues comes in at number three.
OUT! A soft dismissal as Priya Punia nicks it to the wicketkeeper Ravi Kalpana. She goes for a cut, an early breakthrough for Trailblazers. Priya Punia c Ravi Kalpana b Ecclestone 1(6)
After 1 over, Supernovas 5-0 ( P Punia 1, C Athapaththu 2)
Jhulan Goswami opens the attack for Trailblazers as Priya Punia takes strike. Jhulan unsuccessfully appeals for lbw with Priya Punia on strike. Jhulan concedes a wide in the first over. A good start for Trailblazers.
Priya Punia and Chamari Athapaththu all set to open the batting for Supernovas against Trailblazers as they begin their chase of 141.
After 20 overs, Trailblazers 140/5 ( Dayalan Hemalatha 2)
Supernovas need 141 to win! Three wickets in the final over including the dismissal of Mandhana for 90 as Trailblazers manage 140/5 in 20 overs.
WICKET! Taylor run out (Priya Punia/Bhatia) 2(2)
They got a single! Taylor wanted a second as well but her partner didn't respond and a run out at striker's end.
WICKET! Deepti Sharma b Radha Yadav 0(1)
Lovely delivery! Flighted by Radha as Deepti stepped out and missed the ball completely as she lost her stumps
WICKET! Mandhana c Athapaththu b Radha Yadav 90(67)
Mandhana stepped out again but got too close to the ball as she chipped it straight for the long on fielder. A great innings comes to an end
After 19 overs, Trailblazers 126/1 ( S Mandhana 91, S Taylor 0)
Four leg byes on first ball as Devine's full ball brushes Harleen's pads and runs down to fine leg fence followed by her wicket. Went for a wild swing on outside off, full ball but didn't get the proper connect as long on fielder took the catch. A four for Mandhana as she drives the ball from her slot to deep extra cover. 10 off the over.
FOUR! Too much class there. Mandhana squants to pick the ball from her slot and slam it over the cover for a boundary
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
Harleen Deol c Radha Yadav b Devine 36(44)
Tried to swing her bat on an outside off full ball, got some decent connect but wasn't enough as Radha took the catch at long on
After 18 overs, Trailblazers 126/1 ( S Mandhana 84, H Deol 36)
An over of two great shots by Mandhana. Sciver's tossed up her delivery too much as the full toss was swatted over deep square for a six by Mandhana. Punched the length ball off cutter through cover for a four.
FOUR! Absolute class. Mandhana rocked back to punch the length ball through cover. One of the shots of the match
SIX! Sciver tosed it up too much as it became a full toss and that has been swatted to square leg by Mandhana
After 17 overs, Trailblazers 113/1 ( S Mandhana 73, H Deol 34)
Poor bowling this. A full toss for Mandhana to attack as she smoked it down the ground for another maximum. 12 added in the over.
SIX! Very poor bowling by Yadav as she gifted a full toss and that was smoked down town by Mandhana
After 16 overs, Trailblazers 103/1 ( S Mandhana 66, H Deol 31)
Mandhana is oozing class here! Shimmied down to blaze Poonam over deep extra-cover for first maximum of the match. 100 up for her side.
Mandhana bringing some spark to this encounter with a fifty, and the first six of the match. She's played a very Mithali Raj like innings, with the same kind of dependability. But you get the feeling that Supernovas won't mind Harleen being at the crease.
SIX! First maximum of the match! Once again Mandhana got out of her crease to play an uppish drive over deep extra-cover
After 15 overs, Trailblazers 93/1 ( S Mandhana 57, H Deol 30)
Big over for Trailblazers. Mandhana got to her fifty by smoking Devine's full toss downtown for a four. Pulled the half-tracker to fine leg for another boundary. 11 off the over. Mandhana has flicked the switch.
FOUR! Slow and back of the length as Mandhana went with a strong swing of the bat to get a four through fine leg
FIFTY! FOUR! Mandhana smokes the full toss by Devine over her head to get to the fifty in just 47 balls
After 14 overs, Trailblazers 82/1 ( S Mandhana 46, H Deol 30)
Slight delay in the game after Mandhana's drive is collected by bowler Anuja after one bounce. She hurt her fingers and took treatment. Mandhaan also offered a chance as her chip to long on went close to Atapattu but fell just ahead of her. Five off the over.
After 13 overs, Trailblazers 77/1 ( S Mandhana 42, H Deol 29)
Mandhana gets a four first ball as she comes out get under the full ball by Sciver to drive it over cover. Three more singles added.
FOUR! A step forward by Mandhana to get under the full ball by Sciver as she drove it over cover for a boundary
After 12 overs, Trailblazers 70/1 ( S Mandhana 36, H Deol 28)
Harleen adds another boundary with some good feet movement. Got outside off to slog sweep the full ball to deep square leg. Eight off the over.
Lea Tahuhu comes in after the halfway mark, which means she might bowl four of the five overs from one end. But if Mandhana sticks around, that strategy may change, because she has a great record against the Kiwi. Trailblazers have the likes of Stafanie Taylor in the hut, so we might see these two take more risks.
FOUR! Well played by Harleen. She came out of off to get under the full ball and slog swept it to deep backward square
After 11 overs, Trailblazers 62/1 ( S Mandhana 35, H Deol 21)
Tahuhu into attack and Mandhana finally gets some real pace and makes the most of it. First ball was in slot for a pull as she swung it to cow corner for a four. A double with a cover drive and another four on last ball. 10 off the over.
FOUR! Classy shot. Almost a six
FOUR! Tahuhu has been welcomed into attack with a pull shot to cow corner by Mandhana. It was in the slot for the shot
After 10 overs, Trailblazers 52/1 ( S Mandhana 25, H Deol 21)
FOUR! Poor delivery punished by Mandhana. Wide full toss and put away past point for a big boundary
After 9 overs, Trailblazers 44/1 ( S Mandhana 19, H Deol 19)
Big over for Trailblazers. Two fours and four singles. Mandhana picked the off spinner from Poonam to drive it over cover for a boundaru and Harleen got a four with a swipe to cow corner.
FOUR! Harleen came out to get to the pitch of tossed up ball to swipe it to cow corner for a boundary
FOUR! Excellent shot. An off spinner from Poonam as Mandhana came out to play an inside-out shot over cover
After 8 overs, Trailblazers 32/1 ( S Mandhana 13, H Deol 13)
Pacer Sophie Devine called into attack. A leg bye for Deol, Mandhana shimmies down for a chip to add another single. One more for Deol with a drive down the ground. Mandhana get one with a cover drive. Four off the over.
Sluggish start from the Trailblazers. Harmanpreet has been smart enough to keep Tahuhu out of the attack, because Mandhana loves pace on the ball. Mandhana in turn is playing the long game. She knows how critical it is for her to play a long innings, even at the cost of a bit of pace.
After 7 overs, Trailblazers 28/1 ( S Mandhana 11, H Deol 12)
Deol tried hard but couldn't take a single on first three balls. Finally dropped it on off and ran a quick one. That's what they need, rotating strike. Mandhana stepped out for a chip to long off for one. A single more on last ball.
After 6 overs, Trailblazers 25/1 ( S Mandhana 10, H Deol 10)
Another excellent over from Anuja. Just three singles off it. Both batters ar strrugling to get going. Powerplay up.
After 5 overs, Trailblazers 22/1 ( S Mandhana 9, H Deol 8)
Deol breaks the shackles and gets a four. Got behind the length ball on off from Radha to slog sweep it to cow croner. Five off the over.
FOUR! Good shot! It was slow and on legth as Deol got behind it to slog sweep it to mid-wicket
After 4 overs, Trailblazers 17/1 ( S Mandhana 9, H Deol 3)
Just four from this over as Anuja finishes her second over. Two singles each for Mandhana and Deol.
LIVE Score, WIPL 2019, Supernovas vs Trailblazers: Rodrigues collects couple of boundaries from Goswami's second over as she moves into the double figures. Deepti misfield allowed four free runs for the youngster. Athapaththu will retain the strike with a single of the final ball.
WIPL 2019, Supernovas vs Trailblazers Today’s Match Preview: Supernovas win the toss and opt to bowl first against Trailblazers.
The latest addition ahead of this season is team Velocity, which will be led by Mithali Raj.
Each team will play the other once, with the final to be held on 11 May.
A total of 39 players will take part in the tournament, with each squad consisting of 13 players (four overseas cricketers in each squad).
It was in 2018 when these two teams locked horns for the first-ever time in an exhibition match in Mumbai.
Supernovas emerged victorious in that match, winning by three wickets in a last-ball thriller.
While last year’s match featured Australian players like Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, none of the players from Australia will take part this time around.
This is majorly because of a dispute between Cricket Australia and the BCCI regarding the men’s bilateral series held earlier this year.
However, cricketers from as many as five countries will take part in the upcoming tournament. These include players from New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and West Indies.
The likes of Natalie Sciver, Suzie Bates, Stefanie Taylor among others will take part.
Supernovas and Trailblazers Full squads:
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).
Updated Date:
May 06, 2019
Also See
Women's T20 Challenge 2019: Full schedule, squads, timings and everything else you need to know about upcoming event
Women's T20 Challenge 2019: Mithali Raj says three-team tournament a step ahead; hopes for full-fledged league in future
Women's T20 Challenge 2019: Three teams, international stars from five countries, evening fixtures and everything else you need to know