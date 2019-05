Just four from this over as Anuja finishes her second over. Two singles each for Mandhana and Deol.

FOUR! Good shot! It was slow and on legth as Deol got behind it to slog sweep it to mid-wicket

Deol breaks the shackles and gets a four. Got behind the length ball on off from Radha to slog sweep it to cow croner. Five off the over.

Another excellent over from Anuja. Just three singles off it. Both batters ar strrugling to get going. Powerplay up.

The overseas players will need to make huge contribution to this game, and already Suzie Bates has been dismissed. Its interesting how much spin Harmanpreet is choosing to bowl, taking the pace off the ball. Making it hard for the other team to get power behind the ball in the Powerplay.

Deol tried hard but couldn't take a single on first three balls. Finally dropped it on off and ran a quick one. That's what they need, rotating strike. Mandhana stepped out for a chip to long off for one. A single more on last ball.

Sluggish start from the Trailblazers. Harmanpreet has been smart enough to keep Tahuhu out of the attack, because Mandhana loves pace on the ball. Mandhana in turn is playing the long game. She knows how critical it is for her to play a long innings, even at the cost of a bit of pace.

Pacer Sophie Devine called into attack. A leg bye for Deol, Mandhana shimmies down for a chip to add another single. One more for Deol with a drive down the ground. Mandhana get one with a cover drive. Four off the over.

FOUR! Excellent shot. An off spinner from Poonam as Mandhana came out to play an inside-out shot over cover

FOUR! Harleen came out to get to the pitch of tossed up ball to swipe it to cow corner for a boundary

Big over for Trailblazers. Two fours and four singles. Mandhana picked the off spinner from Poonam to drive it over cover for a boundaru and Harleen got a four with a swipe to cow corner.

FOUR! Poor delivery punished by Mandhana. Wide full toss and put away past point for a big boundary

Devine missed her marker and gave away a wide full toss as Mandhana slammed it past point for a boundary. 50 up and time for strategic break.

FOUR! Tahuhu has been welcomed into attack with a pull shot to cow corner by Mandhana. It was in the slot for the shot

Tahuhu into attack and Mandhana finally gets some real pace and makes the most of it. First ball was in slot for a pull as she swung it to cow corner for a four. A double with a cover drive and another four on last ball. 10 off the over.

FOUR! Well played by Harleen. She came out of off to get under the full ball and slog swept it to deep backward square

Lea Tahuhu comes in after the halfway mark, which means she might bowl four of the five overs from one end. But if Mandhana sticks around, that strategy may change, because she has a great record against the Kiwi. Trailblazers have the likes of Stafanie Taylor in the hut, so we might see these two take more risks.

Harleen adds another boundary with some good feet movement. Got outside off to slog sweep the full ball to deep square leg. Eight off the over.

FOUR! A step forward by Mandhana to get under the full ball by Sciver as she drove it over cover for a boundary

Mandhana gets a four first ball as she comes out get under the full ball by Sciver to drive it over cover. Three more singles added.

Slight delay in the game after Mandhana's drive is collected by bowler Anuja after one bounce. She hurt her fingers and took treatment. Mandhaan also offered a chance as her chip to long on went close to Atapattu but fell just ahead of her. Five off the over.

FIFTY! FOUR! Mandhana smokes the full toss by Devine over her head to get to the fifty in just 47 balls

FOUR! Slow and back of the length as Mandhana went with a strong swing of the bat to get a four through fine leg

Big over for Trailblazers. Mandhana got to her fifty by smoking Devine's full toss downtown for a four. Pulled the half-tracker to fine leg for another boundary. 11 off the over. Mandhana has flicked the switch.

SIX! First maximum of the match! Once again Mandhana got out of her crease to play an uppish drive over deep extra-cover

Mandhana bringing some spark to this encounter with a fifty, and the first six of the match. She's played a very Mithali Raj like innings, with the same kind of dependability. But you get the feeling that Supernovas won't mind Harleen being at the crease.

Mandhana is oozing class here! Shimmied down to blaze Poonam over deep extra-cover for first maximum of the match. 100 up for her side.

SIX! Very poor bowling by Yadav as she gifted a full toss and that was smoked down town by Mandhana

Poor bowling this. A full toss for Mandhana to attack as she smoked it down the ground for another maximum. 12 added in the over.

SIX! Sciver tosed it up too much as it became a full toss and that has been swatted to square leg by Mandhana

FOUR! Absolute class. Mandhana rocked back to punch the length ball through cover. One of the shots of the match

An over of two great shots by Mandhana. Sciver's tossed up her delivery too much as the full toss was swatted over deep square for a six by Mandhana. Punched the length ball off cutter through cover for a four.

Tried to swing her bat on an outside off full ball, got some decent connect but wasn't enough as Radha took the catch at long on

FOUR! Too much class there. Mandhana squants to pick the ball from her slot and slam it over the cover for a boundary

Four leg byes on first ball as Devine's full ball brushes Harleen's pads and runs down to fine leg fence followed by her wicket. Went for a wild swing on outside off, full ball but didn't get the proper connect as long on fielder took the catch. A four for Mandhana as she drives the ball from her slot to deep extra cover. 10 off the over.

Mandhana stepped out again but got too close to the ball as she chipped it straight for the long on fielder. A great innings comes to an end

Lovely delivery! Flighted by Radha as Deepti stepped out and missed the ball completely as she lost her stumps

They got a single! Taylor wanted a second as well but her partner didn't respond and a run out at striker's end.

Supernovas need 141 to win! Three wickets in the final over including the dismissal of Mandhana for 90 as Trailblazers manage 140/5 in 20 overs.

Priya Punia and Chamari Athapaththu all set to open the batting for Supernovas against Trailblazers as they begin their chase of 141.

Jhulan Goswami opens the attack for Trailblazers as Priya Punia takes strike. Jhulan unsuccessfully appeals for lbw with Priya Punia on strike. Jhulan concedes a wide in the first over. A good start for Trailblazers.

OUT! A soft dismissal as Priya Punia nicks it to the wicketkeeper Ravi Kalpana. She goes for a cut, an early breakthrough for Trailblazers. Priya Punia c Ravi Kalpana b Ecclestone 1(6)

Just three runs conceded off Ecclestone's over, including a wicket as Priya Punia gets dismissed for just one run. Jemimah Rodrigues comes in at number three.

FOUR! Rodrigues simply punches off the backfoot but what should have been a dot ball results in a boundary. Poor fielding from Deepti Sharma at short extra cover and the runs away to cover fence.

FOUR! Rodrigues picks this up nicely. Goswami strays on the pads and Rodrigues hoists it away to backward square leg fence. Consecutive fours.

After 3 overs, Supernovas 19/1 ( J Rodrigues 10, C Athapaththu 6) Rodrigues collects couple of boundaries from Goswami's second over as she moves into the double figures. Deepti misfield allowed four free runs for the youngster. Athapaththu will retain the strike with a single of the final ball.

FOUR! Jemimah drives one through the extra-cover region as Ecclestone bowls one wide outside off. A powerful shot by Jemimah.

Ecclestone comes back into the attack, but concedes eight runs, including a powerful boundary by Jemimah Rodrigues. Supernovas are right back in the game after that early blow.

FOUR! Deepti slides on Athapaththu's legs and and she has found the gap perfectly. Worked it off her pads to long leg.

The latest addition ahead of this season is team Velocity, which will be led by Mithali Raj.

Each team will play the other once, with the final to be held on 11 May.

A total of 39 players will take part in the tournament, with each squad consisting of 13 players (four overseas cricketers in each squad).

It was in 2018 when these two teams locked horns for the first-ever time in an exhibition match in Mumbai.

Supernovas emerged victorious in that match, winning by three wickets in a last-ball thriller.

While last year’s match featured Australian players like Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, none of the players from Australia will take part this time around.

This is majorly because of a dispute between Cricket Australia and the BCCI regarding the men’s bilateral series held earlier this year.

However, cricketers from as many as five countries will take part in the upcoming tournament. These include players from New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The likes of Natalie Sciver, Suzie Bates, Stefanie Taylor among others will take part.

Supernovas and Trailblazers Full squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).