Smriti Mandhana, PoM: The wicket was on the slower side so we were looking to reach 125 but we got 140 so 15 runs was a bonus. We've seen her (Harmanpreet) doing this stuff from the Indian dressing room (her final over boundaries). It was a bit annoying to be on the receiving end! Jhulan di was confident bowling yorker so we went with her experience. But it didn't come off, so Suzie and I went to her and said to bowl wider. The way the first innings went, our plan was to keep it low because it is hard for the batters to get elevation.
Smriti Mandhana is the Player of the Match for her 90 off 67
Harmanpreet Kaur, Supernovas captain: I knew if I stay till the end, I had that confidence that if I stay till the end I can win the game for the team. Sophie bowled the 19th over really well and that changed the game.We bowled really well inthe first 10 overs, but in the last 10, we didn't execute our plans. No doubt that Smriti also batted really well. When we were getting runs, we threw away wickets too, and that why we didn't make it today. I'm really happy both teams played really well, that's what we wanted. Our bowlers did really well.
Dhoni knows what Harmanpreet must be feeling!
Harman plays a blinder and misses the last ball outside off. Tries to run a bye and non-striker is run-out. Dhoni smiles.
19.6 Trailblazers win by 2 runs What a thrilling end to the opening game of the Women's T20 challenge! Goswami holds it wide of off and back of a length, Harmanpreet fails to connect it and Lea Tahuhu runs for the bye but Kaur is late to responsible. However Ravi Kalpana with the gloves on ran and broke the stumps. Lea Tahuhu might have made her ground, so she has to relay it to the non-striker's end, but they can run only one, third umpire is referred and but replays reveal Tahuhu was out at the keeper's end. Phew! WHAT A GAME! WHAT A FINISH!
Tahuhu run out (Ravi Kalpana) 0(1)
19.5 FOUR! SHOT! Harmanpreet almost won it with that shot. Full ball outside off from Goswami and Harman has slammed this up and over. Hits this over covers for a boundary. Almost carried all the way. Inches short, TV umpire had to be referred. 3 off 1
19.4 FOUR! Harmanpreet comes down the track and smashes it over point for another boundary. Goswami put under severe pressure. 7 off 2
19.3 DOT BALL! Goswami goes full and outside off, Kaur was eyeing the cover region, ball sneaks under the bat. 11 off 3
19.2 FOUR! Kaur is turning this game from nowhere. She gets across her stumps and deposits this fuller length ball to the square leg boundary with ease. 11 off 4
19.1 FOUR! Kaur backs away, creates some room and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary. Poor length delivery outisde off from Goswami. 15 off 5
After 19 overs, Supernovas 122/5 (Harmanpreet Kaur 30, L Tahuhu 1)
Ecclestone is brought into the attack to bowl the penultimate over. Celebrating her 20th birthday she delivers a potentially match-turning over for Supernovas. She also gets the prized wicket of Sophie Devine. Two runs and a wicket. Excellent stuff from the young English spinner. Credit to Mandhana to hold her final over for this clinch moment. She ends with superb figures of 4-0-11-2. Supernovas need 19 off 6 balls
OUT! Devine shuffles across her wickets in the pursuit of playing a slog sweep to deep square leg. She misses and is caught in front. Smart bowling from Eccelstone, who slipped in the arm ball that hurried onto Devine, she must have seen her move across. Devine challenges the on-field call but three reds on the review means Devine has to continue her walk to the pavilion.
Devine lbw b Ecclestone 32(22)
After 18 overs, Supernovas 120/4 (Harmanpreet Kaur 31, S Devine 29)
Four singles along with a massive hit from Devine to take 10 runs from Deepti Sharma's final over. We are heading for a tight finish as Supernovas require 21 off the final two overs.
SIX! Deepti dishes a gift to Devine in the form of a full toss that has been powerfully dispatched over mid wicket boundary.
After 17 overs, Supernovas 110/4 (Harmanpreet Kaur 27, S Devine 23)
Kaur starts the over with a boundary but Trailblazers had the chance to dismiss her but once again a catch goes down. Hemlatha puts down another chance at long on and Harmanpreet Kaur is dropped on 25 this is going to cost Trailblazers big time. Nine came from the over. Supernovas need 31 off 18 balls.
After 16 overs, Supernovas 101/4 (Harmanpreet Kaur 21, S Devine 20)
Kaur and Devine building a solid partnership here and looking to take the game away from Trailblazers. They go past the 100-run mark with a six-run over. Supernovas need 40 off 24
Perhaps the last batting combination that can seriously threaten this target at the crease now. Taniya Bhatia is next, but these two need to get the target down to under a run a ball. One big over, which bowler will these two pick? Deepti hasn't had a good day, so she's a prime candidate.
FOUR! Kaur comes down the wicket and heaves this across to mid wicket fence for another boundary
After 15 overs, Supernovas 95/4 (Harmanpreet Kaur 16, S Devine 19)
Devine continues her attacking strokeplay, smashing a huge six over mid wicket. Gayakwad concedes nine runs off her over but finishes with noteworthy figures off 4-0-17-2.
SIX! A fraction short from Gayakwad and Devine has muscled this over deep mid wicket for a mighty six! What a powerful hit from the White Ferns all-rounder.
After 14 overs, Supernovas 86/4 (Harmanpreet Kaur 15, S Devine 11)
Couple of consecutive boundaries for Devine from the over. She has looked positive from the onset and it will take some pressure off Kaur. Selman's over costs 11 runs. Supernovas need 55 runs off 36 balls.
FOUR! Excellent batting from Devine. Uses the pace of the bowler to glide it through non-existent first slip. No chance for the short third to cut that off.
FOUR! Cut away! Sophie Devine pounces on the little bit of width on offer and slaps it away through point for her first boundary.
After 13 overs, Supernovas 75/4 (Harmanpreet Kaur 14, S Devine 1)
Rajeshwari Gayakwad delivers another very good over for the trailblazers. A single along with a wicket of Sciver from her penultimate over. She frustrated Sciver with slower deliveries not allowing her any pace to work with.
OUT! Sciver goes across her stumps and sweeps it. She seemed to have got enough on it but finds her fellow national teammate Sophie Ecclestone, who takes a fine catch at backward square leg. Early end for Sciver.
Nat Sciver gets off the mark with single down the ground. After getting her eye in, Kaur smashes couple of consecutive boundaries to end the 12 over. Harleen's first over costs 10 runs.
A breakthrough from a run out! Selman picks up a run out after two catches have been dropped on her bowling. Harmanpreet Kaur and Sciver now at the crease, and the batting talents of Devine to come. Interesting that they have used her as a finisher rather than the opening enforcer.
FOUR! Kaur is toying with Harleen Deol, this time she shuffles across her stumps and pumps the sweep to deep square leg fence. Back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! SHOT! Kaur dances down the pitch and slams it over the infield, wide of mid off and to the wide long off boudnary. Very good placement after some excellent use of the feet.
Successful over for Gayakwad as Athapaththu makes her way to the pavilion. Nat Sciver joins Kaur in the middle but she is yet to face a delivery. Couple of singles on either side of the wicket.
OUT! Athapaththu runs out of luck as she has been finally caught at long on. Gayakwad tosses the ball and invites her to play the big stroke. She tries to swipe it across and doesn't get it from the meat of the bat. Harleen Deol at long on makes no mistake.
C Athapaththu c Harleen Deol b Rajeshwari Gayakwad 26(34)
Ecclestone is brought into the attack for her third over. Some diciplined bowling from the tweaker allowing just a couple of singles. At the halfway stage, Supernovas need 78 to win off 60 balls. Strategic time-out signalled.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes to the bowling crease for the first time. She slips in a tidy over as Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur gets off the mark
After 8 overs, Supernovas 55/2 (C Athapaththu 22, )
Shakera Selman must have been ruing her luck when she had three catches drop from her bowling, couple of them coming at the start of this over. Athapaththu was the beneficiary on both ocassions, but Selman puts in some neat work in the field herself to dismiss Rodrigues.
OUT! Shakera Selman might not have had the support of her fielders but her brilliance in the field as let to Rodrigues' downfall. Athapaththu gets an inside edge onto her pads and the ball rolls on the leg side. She takes off for a quick single but Selman continues her follow through, hares towards the ball and dives to underarm a direct-hit. Rodrigues puts in a full-length dive too but she is more than couple yards short. Big wicket.
Rodrigues run out (Selman) 24(19)
Trailblazers are spilling everything. After Kalpana started with a very smart catch, they have put down three chances, two certainly routine. There's going to be a lot of nerves for sure, for many of these players this is their first high profile game.
After 7 overs, Supernovas 46/1 (J Rodrigues 24, C Athapaththu 14)
Better second over for Deepti Sharma. She already has a golden duck, a misfield and a drop catch against her name, the only she can redeem herself is with the ball. Ecckestone does well this time around as she keeps it down to two at backward square leg.
After 6 overs, Supernovas 42/1 ( R Rodrigues 22, C Athapaththu 13)
Shakera Selman concedes eight runs off her first over.Nothing going right for the Trailblazers ever since the first wicket as Jemimah and Athapaththu start to build momentum for Supernovas.
FOUR! Shakira Selman bowls a fullish delivery at off-stump as Rodrigues drives one towards the boundary. Boundaries are flowing for the Supernovas now.
DROPPED! Rodrigues dropped by Deepti Sharma at mid on at 16 runs. A short-length delivery as Jemimah plays a pull shot. She doesn't time it right, but is lucky not to be dismissed. It was an easy chance for Deepti Sharma.
After 5 overs, Supernovas 34/1 ( R Rodrigues 15, C Athapaththu 12)
Deepti Sharma is introduced into the attack. Rodrigues turns the strike over with a single. Athapaththu is able to collect his first boundary after a couple of dots. Seven runs came from the over.
Jemimah is looking really good, even better than her overseas partner Athapaththu. Mandhana said in the break that the pitch wasn't what she expected, not as easy to bat on. But these two seem to have adjusted better. The benefits of batting second.
FOUR! Deepti slides on Athapaththu's legs and and she has found the gap perfectly. Worked it off her pads to long leg.
After 4 overs, Supernovas 27-1 ( R Rodrigues 14, C Athapaththu 6)
Ecclestone comes back into the attack, but concedes eight runs, including a powerful boundary by Jemimah Rodrigues. Supernovas are right back in the game after that early blow.
FOUR! Jemimah drives one through the extra-cover region as Ecclestone bowls one wide outside off. A powerful shot by Jemimah.
After 3 overs, Supernovas 19/1 ( J Rodrigues 10, C Athapaththu 6)
Rodrigues collects couple of boundaries from Goswami's second over as she moves into the double figures. Deepti misfield allowed four free runs for the youngster. Athapaththu will retain the strike with a single of the final ball.
FOUR! Rodrigues picks this up nicely. Goswami strays on the pads and Rodrigues hoists it away to backward square leg fence. Consecutive fours.
FOUR! Rodrigues simply punches off the backfoot but what should have been a dot ball results in a boundary. Poor fielding from Deepti Sharma at short extra cover and the runs away to cover fence.
The latest addition ahead of this season is team Velocity, which will be led by Mithali Raj.
Each team will play the other once, with the final to be held on 11 May.
A total of 39 players will take part in the tournament, with each squad consisting of 13 players (four overseas cricketers in each squad).
It was in 2018 when these two teams locked horns for the first-ever time in an exhibition match in Mumbai.
Supernovas emerged victorious in that match, winning by three wickets in a last-ball thriller.
While last year’s match featured Australian players like Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, none of the players from Australia will take part this time around.
This is majorly because of a dispute between Cricket Australia and the BCCI regarding the men’s bilateral series held earlier this year.
However, cricketers from as many as five countries will take part in the upcoming tournament. These include players from New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and West Indies.
The likes of Natalie Sciver, Suzie Bates, Stefanie Taylor among others will take part.
Supernovas and Trailblazers Full squads:
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).
Harmanpreet Kaur, Supernovas captain: I knew if I stay till the end, I had that confidence that if I stay till the end I can win the game for the team. Sophie bowled the 19th over really well and that changed the game.We bowled really well inthe first 10 overs, but in the last 10, we didn't execute our plans. No doubt that Smriti also batted really well. When we were getting runs, we threw away wickets too, and that why we didn't make it today. I'm really happy both teams played really well, that's what we wanted. Our bowlers did really well.
Tahuhu run out (Ravi Kalpana) 0(1)
