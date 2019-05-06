22:59 (IST)

Smriti Mandhana, PoM: The wicket was on the slower side so we were looking to reach 125 but we got 140 so 15 runs was a bonus. We've seen her (Harmanpreet) doing this stuff from the Indian dressing room (her final over boundaries). It was a bit annoying to be on the receiving end! Jhulan di was confident bowling yorker so we went with her experience. But it didn't come off, so Suzie and I went to her and said to bowl wider. The way the first innings went, our plan was to keep it low because it is hard for the batters to get elevation.