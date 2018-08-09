Top BCCI officials Amitabh Choudhary, Aniruddh Chaudhry face 'cooling off period' after Supreme Court's verdict on draft constitution
A relaxation in the mandatory 'cooling off' norm by the Supreme Court may be seen as a relief for the BCCI but not for its incumbent acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 12th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
RS deputy chairman election: BJP’s nimbleness, guile comes to fore as Opposition unity goes ‘Hari bharose’
-
RS deputy chairman election: Harivansh Narayan Singh elected after two rounds of voting; BJP, Opposition leaders congratulate
-
Fifty years of Prague Spring: A look back at the events that unfolded after Soviet tanks rolled into erstwhile Czechoslovakia
-
Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 eyes grand opening; must tread with caution post-Karunanidhi's death
-
Swaminathan Gurumurthy’s appointment to RBI board: Why the political fuss and social media outcry is illogical
-
यूपी से झारखंड तक का जिक्र: मोदी के भाषण ने साफ किया, हरिवंश क्यों चुने गए
-
कैबिनेट ने तीन तलाक बिल को मंजूरी दी, अब मजिस्ट्रेट दे सकता है जमानत
-
PM मोदी की जुबानी, राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश की कहानी
-
LIVE, cricket score, IND vs ENG, 2nd Test at Lord's, DAY 1st: टी ब्रेक पर वापस से शुरू हुई बारिश
-
पाकिस्तान बनाने का समर्थन सबसे पहले पटेल ने किया था, नेहरू ने नहीं !
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4247
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: A relaxation in the mandatory 'cooling off' norm by the Supreme Court may be seen as a relief for the BCCI but not for its incumbent acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry.
Both Amitabh and Aniruddh have served a combined tenure of more than six years in their respective state associations and the BCCI, making them liable for a cooling off period of three years as per Thursday's SC order.
File image of BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. AFP
"... In our view it would be appropriate to direct that a cooling off period of three years after an individual holds two successive terms in office either in the BCCI, or in any state association, or a combination of the two," the apex court order read.
"The cooling off period would also apply in a situation where an individual holds a post for one term in a state association followed by a post in the BCCI successively or vice versa," it added.
While Amitabh was the president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) for more than a decade before becoming a BCCI office bearer, Aniruddh served as Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) secretary for six years before taking up the treasurer's position in the board.
The SC order implied that former president Anurag Thakur will also need to go for 'cooling off' in case he gets relief from the apex court in near future and is able to come back into the BCCI fold.
Thakur has also had consecutive terms as joint secretary, followed by secretary and then president -- the post from which he was removed by the Supreme Court. He was also the top boss of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association for more than three years.
Both the acting secretary and treasurer refused to comment on the court order. There is no information on what their next course of action will be.
Updated Date:
Aug 09, 2018
Also See
CoA's Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji welcome Supreme Court's 'excellent order' on BCCI's draft constitution
Former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur files petition with Supreme Court asking for 'his side of story' to be heard
Supreme Court accepts BCCI's draft constitution, junks Lodha Panel's 'One State One Vote' recommendation