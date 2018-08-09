First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | 4th ODI Aug 08, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
BAN in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
SA in SL Aug 12, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
SA in SL Aug 14, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Top BCCI officials Amitabh Choudhary, Aniruddh Chaudhry face 'cooling off period' after Supreme Court's verdict on draft constitution

A relaxation in the mandatory 'cooling off' norm by the Supreme Court may be seen as a relief for the BCCI but not for its incumbent acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry.

Press Trust of India, August 09, 2018

New Delhi: A relaxation in the mandatory 'cooling off' norm by the Supreme Court may be seen as a relief for the BCCI but not for its incumbent acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry.

Both Amitabh and Aniruddh have served a combined tenure of more than six years in their respective state associations and the BCCI, making them liable for a cooling off period of three years as per Thursday's SC order.

File image of BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. AFP

File image of BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. AFP

"... In our view it would be appropriate to direct that a cooling off period of three years after an individual holds two successive terms in office either in the BCCI, or in any state association, or a combination of the two," the apex court order read.

"The cooling off period would also apply in a situation where an individual holds a post for one term in a state association followed by a post in the BCCI successively or vice versa," it added.

While Amitabh was the president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) for more than a decade before becoming a BCCI office bearer, Aniruddh served as Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) secretary for six years before taking up the treasurer's position in the board.

The SC order implied that former president Anurag Thakur will also need to go for 'cooling off' in case he gets relief from the apex court in near future and is able to come back into the BCCI fold.

Thakur has also had consecutive terms as joint secretary, followed by secretary and then president -- the post from which he was removed by the Supreme Court. He was also the top boss of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association for more than three years.

Both the acting secretary and treasurer refused to comment on the court order. There is no information on what their next course of action will be.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018

Tags : #Amitabh Choudhary #Aniruddh Chaudhry #Anurag Thakur #BCCI #BCCI Draft Constitution #Cricket #SportsTracker #Supreme Court #Supreme Court Of India

Also See

Super Cool News Apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4247 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all