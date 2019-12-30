First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Too early to comment on ICC's proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly also gave no update on the formation of the Cricket Advisory Committee, which is supposed to appoint the national selectors

Press Trust of India, Dec 30, 2019 21:58:13 IST

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said it's "too early" to comment on the ICC's proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory as part of the World Test Championship from 2023.

Too early to comment on ICCs proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

File image of Sourav Ganguly. AP

"First we will have to see the proposal, let it come and then we will see. It's too early to say. Can't comment just like this," Ganguly said at the Eden Gardens when asked about his views on four-day Tests. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee will formally consider trimming Tests to four days from five for the 2023-2031 cycle.

The ICC wanting to stage more global events, the BCCI's demands for an expanded bilateral calendar, the proliferation of T20 leagues around the world and cost of hosting a five-day game are some of the factors contributing to the need for a four-day game.

A four-day Test is not a new concept with the last one played between England and Ireland earlier this year. South Africa and Zimbabwe too played one in 2017.

Ganguly also gave no update on the formation of the Cricket Advisory Committee, which is supposed to appoint the national selectors.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 30, 2019 21:58:13 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Cricket Advisory Committee, Eden Gardens, ICC, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, World Test Championship

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all