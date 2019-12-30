Too early to comment on ICC's proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
Ganguly also gave no update on the formation of the Cricket Advisory Committee, which is supposed to appoint the national selectors
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Defining trends of the decade in TV and streaming, from the Game of Thrones phenomenon to 'sadcoms'
-
From KBC to Koffee With Karan and Balika Vadhu, 10 Hindi TV shows from the last decade that shaped this one
-
'Common people's safety more important': Priyanka Gandhi downplays alleged security breach on UP visit; CRPF alleges Congress leader violated protocol
-
A decade of Beyoncé: The pop singer's fandom and music sparked vital conversations
-
Behind the Ukraine aid freeze: Eighty-four days of conflict and confusion in the Donald Trump administration
-
Amarinder Singh calls Citizenship Amendment Act divisive and dangerous, says Congress will fight it tooth and nail
-
A decade in Indian art: 2010s saw rise of private collectors, emergent relationship between between sector and CSR
-
Best of 2010s: From Virat Kohli breaking batting records to PV Sindhu's unprecedented success; top Indian athletes of decade
-
In 2020, muted credit growth, not bad loans, will be banks’ main concern; a lot will depend on early economic rebound
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said it's "too early" to comment on the ICC's proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory as part of the World Test Championship from 2023.
File image of Sourav Ganguly. AP
"First we will have to see the proposal, let it come and then we will see. It's too early to say. Can't comment just like this," Ganguly said at the Eden Gardens when asked about his views on four-day Tests. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee will formally consider trimming Tests to four days from five for the 2023-2031 cycle.
The ICC wanting to stage more global events, the BCCI's demands for an expanded bilateral calendar, the proliferation of T20 leagues around the world and cost of hosting a five-day game are some of the factors contributing to the need for a four-day game.
A four-day Test is not a new concept with the last one played between England and Ireland earlier this year. South Africa and Zimbabwe too played one in 2017.
Ganguly also gave no update on the formation of the Cricket Advisory Committee, which is supposed to appoint the national selectors.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 30, 2019 21:58:13 IST
Also See
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says Cricket Advisory Committee will be formed in next couple of days
Sourav Ganguly lauds Ravichandran Ashwin for most international wickets in decade, says spinner's feats go 'unnoticed at times'
BCCI ethics officer strikes down conflict-of-interest charges against former CAC members Shantha Rangaswamy, Anshuman Gaekwad