First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Tony Lewis, one of the men behind Duckworth-Lewis method, passes away at 78

Known for coming up with the Duckworth-Lewis rule for limited overs cricket, Tony Lewis died at 78 on 1 April.

FP Trending, Apr 02, 2020 17:30:36 IST

Known for coming up with the Duckworth-Lewis rule for limited overs cricket, Tony Lewis died at 78 on 1 April.

Tony Lewis, one of the men behind Duckworth-Lewis method, passes away at 78

Representational image. Getty Images

The Duckworth–Lewis method is a formula to calculate how much a team which is batting second needs to score when the game is interrupted by adverse weather conditions.

Devised as a result of the outcome to the semi-final in the 1992 World Cup between England and South Africa, the D/L method was first used in international cricket on 1 January, 1997, in the second match of the Zimbabwe versus England ODI series. While the method was first introduced in 1997, it was adopted officially by the ICC in 1999.

The England Cricket Board took to their website to reveal the news of the Lewis’ death. “It is with much sadness that the ECB has learned of the passing of Tony Lewis MBE, aged 78."

Tony received an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to cricket and mathematics in 2010.

Frank Duckworth was the other person responsible for the Duckworth-Lewis rule.

In 2014, the name of Steven Stern, an Australian professor was added to the Duckworth-Lewis method officially making it the DLS method after he made his own adjustments to reflect modern scoring rates.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 17:30:36 IST

Tags : Cricket, DLS, Duckworth-Lewis Method, ECB, England And Waled Cricket Board, ODI, ODI Cricket, Tony Lewis

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all