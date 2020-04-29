First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Tom Latham, Tim Southee win top honours in New Zealand Cricket's virtual awards ceremony

Opener Tom Latham has won the Redpath Cup as New Zealand’s best batsman, breaking a seven-year streak in which the trophy was won by either Kane Williamson or Ross Taylor.

The Associated Press, Apr 29, 2020 10:23:55 IST

Wellington: Opener Tom Latham has won the Redpath Cup as New Zealand’s best batsman, breaking a seven-year streak in which the trophy was won by either Kane Williamson or Ross Taylor.

Tom Latham, Tim Southee win top honours in New Zealand Crickets virtual awards ceremony

File image of Tom Latham. AP

Latham won the annual award for the first time after scoring 608 runs in nine tests at an average of 40.53. His best innings was his 154 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August which helped New Zealand win the second test and level the two-match series.

Latham was selected as an opener in the International Cricket Council's world Test team of 2019.

“This season we faced some of the very best bowling attacks in the world and Tom was an absolute rock at the top for us,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

Tim Southee won the Windsor Cup as New Zealand’s best bowler for the first time since 2014. The trophy has been won by either Trent Boult or Neil Wagner over the previous five seasons.

Southee took 40 wickets at an average of 21.47 in the awards periods, contributing to test match wins over Sri Lanka in Colombo, England in Mount Maunganui and India in Wellington and Christchurch.

“The way we played our test cricket at home this summer was especially pleasing,” Stead said. “To beat England first up was a great effort and then to perform so well against a very good Indian side was immensely satisfying.”

The trophy winners were unveiled Wednesday on the second day of New Zealand Cricket’s virtual awards ceremony, with organisers going digital for the first time.

New Zealand finished off its home schedule for 2019-20 with back-to-back Test wins over India in February, then had its limited-overs series in Australia disrupted because of border closures and travel restrictions implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 10:23:55 IST

Tags : Cricket, Gary Stead, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket Team, ODI Cricket, Ross Taylor, Test Cricket, Tim Southee, Tom Latham

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all