To be blamed because of just one bad day, it was unfair towards him: Aakash Chopra comes in Virat Kohli's support

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has come in Virat Kohli’s support and said that it was unfair towards him that he had quit the captaincy because of the pressure of not being able to win a title. The Men in Blue had failed to qualify for the semi-final in the T20 World Cup 2021.

“There was just one T20 world cup, that he played as a captain. To be blamed because of just one bad day, it was unfair towards him,” he said in the ShareChat Audio Chatroom session- ‘CricChat powered by Parimatch’

He added, “Not that I am a Kohli captaincy fan, I saw flaws in his captaincy and criticised where required, but a trail by fans situation shouldn’t have been created.”

Chopra also lauded Hardik Pandya for his form and added that he can be someone who can lead the side in future.

”Since Rohit Sharma won’t get any younger, a plan of succession is required. Hardik Pandya could lead the Indian Team”, he said.

India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 opener which turned out to be a close encounter. Talking about the game, Chopra said that the encounter “lived up to the hype”.

“The India-Pakistan match lived up to the hype, it was a tug of war leaning to either side every second. As a broadcaster, it was my job to remain neutral, but it was an India-Pakistan match after all. I just wanted India to win,” he said.

