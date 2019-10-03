First Cricket
VAN in MAL | 4th T20I Oct 03, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
VAN in MAL | 3rd T20I Oct 02, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 26 runs
South American Men's Championship T20I Oct 03, 2019
ARG vs MEX
El Cortijo Polo Club Pitch A Ground, Lima
South American Men's Championship T20I Oct 03, 2019
CHI vs URU
El Cortijo Polo Club Pitch C Ground, Lima
TNPL: Internal probe committee gives 'clean chit' to league on fixing charges, 'no actionable incidents' noticed

TNCA's internal probe committee has concluded that "no actionable incidents had been noticed" into allegations of match-fixing that surfaced during the last edition of TNPL T20 tournament.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 03, 2019 17:33:51 IST

Chennai: The internal probe committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has concluded that "no actionable incidents had been noticed" into allegations of match-fixing that surfaced during the last edition of TNPL T20 tournament.

TNPL: Internal probe committee gives clean chit to league on fixing charges, no actionable incidents noticed

The Tamil Nadu Premier League trophy on display. Image: Twitter @TNPremierLeague

"The report of the committee which went into the information made available to the TNPL has been studied by us. We have decided to accept the report, which has opined that no actionable incidents had been noticed," TNCA Honorary Secretary RS Ramaswamy was quoted as saying in a media release here on Thursday.

The TNPL had run into troubled waters with a few first-class cricketers and a couple of coaches coming under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit's scanner for suspected match-fixing.

According to the panel's report, which was studied by the TNCA, certain confidential recommendations had been made to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the TNPL.

"This committee has also made certain confidential recommendations to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the TNPL which we will follow scrupulously," the TNCA Secretary said in the release.

The TNCA had on 16 September appointed a committee to enquire into reports of suspected match-fixing in the TNPL.

The association had said it "wished to issue this clarificatory statement in response to the media reports concerning alleged incidents of corruption in the 2019 TNPL."

The TNPL, owned by the TNCA, started in 2016 and features eight franchises.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 17:33:51 IST

