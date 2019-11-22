First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
BAN in IND Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

TNCA enters into new lease for Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium, three stands to be made operational again, say sources

The TNCA would approach the Madras High Court and efforts would be made to get the stands operational for the coming India-West Indies ODI to be played on 15 December, the sources said adding if not they would be ready for next year's IPL

Press Trust of India, Nov 22, 2019 12:38:35 IST

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will get possession of the iconic M A Chidambaram stadium as it has entered into a new lease agreement with the state government, association sources said on Thursday.

The lease was for a period of 21 years and this would start the process of getting the three closed stands at the stadium opened.

TNCA enters into new lease for Chennais MA Chidambaram stadium, three stands to be made operational again, say sources

A general view of the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sportzpics

The lease agreement was handed over to TNCA on Thursday, the sources said.

The earlier lease had expired in 2015.

The TNCA would approach the Madras High Court and efforts would be made to get the stands operational for the coming India-West Indies ODI to be played on 15 December, they said adding if not they would be ready for next year's IPL

The three stands (I, J, and K with a combined capacity of over 12,000) have been closed for the last eight years owing to various issues, depriving the city the opportunity to host matches at various events including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final earlier this year.

The stands were closed as the city Corporation said there was insufficient setback space between them and the Madras Cricket Club (MCC).

Though MCC had agreed to a proposal to demolish its gym to create the required setback space, it could not be done as the ground's lease to TNCA and MCC had ended in 2015.

Renewal of the lease would set in motion the process for the work, paving way for reopening of the closed stands in due course.

As per the new lease, TNCA will pay the state government the arrears it owes, the sources added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 12:38:35 IST

Tags : Chennai, Chepauk, MA Chidambaram, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, TNCA

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all