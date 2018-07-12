Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Thursday appealed to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to consider allowing the 16 outstation players to participate in the third edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) that got underway in Tirunelveli.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Thursday directed that players registered with other cricket associations will not be allowed to participate in the TNPL.

TNPL Chairman P S Raman said the TNCA has written to the CoA to consider the case of the 16 outstation players and permit them to play since they all are all 'uncapped' players who have an opportunity to showcase their talent through the tournament.

"The issue of outstation players will be taken by the CoA and the TNCA is awaiting the response from the CoA to the above request," he said in a press release.

The TNCA had moved the top Court after the CoA, which has been administering the BCCI, said no to players from other states participating in the third edition of TNPL run by it.

A total of 16 players, including Delhi's Unmukt Chand, had been picked by the eight TNPL franchises in a draft held last week.

The tournament kicked off on Thursday with a match between Dindigul Dragons led by India all-rounder R Ashwin and Ruby Trichy Warriors.