'Timing it like old times': Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin turns back the clock in new Twitter video

FP Trending, Jun 05, 2020 19:49:52 IST

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin refreshed the memories of his fans through his latest post on social media where he is seen playing some of his trademark shots.

Azharuddin posted a clip on Twitter where he is looking relaxed, casually dressed in a red tee and grey shorts. He picks up a cricket bat, showcases his signature shots including a flick towards the leg side, a back-foot punch as well as an array cover drives.

Azharuddin was at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, in front of the stand named after him. “Knock knock... timing it like old times #AzharFlicks,” is what he captioned the post.

Azharuddin last played for India 20 years ago before a ban was imposed on him for his involvement in the infamous match-fixing scandal in 2000. He played his last match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2000.

Known for his stylish stroke play, Azharuddin was one of India’s most successful captains. He was also well-regarded as a fielder at a time when Team India wasn’t particularly strong in that department.

In April, Azharuddin joined Indian Cricketers Association’s initiative to support former players during the coronavirus lockdown.

The former cricketer pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh.

In September last year, Azharuddin was elected as president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Azharuddin has played 99 Test matches for the country and scored 6,215 runs with an average of over 45. He also represented India in 334 ODIs, scoring 9,378 runs.

