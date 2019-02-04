Tim Paine says he sees Steve Smith, David Warner playing 'huge' part in Australia's Ashes defence in England
Skipper Tim Paine Monday said he expects the banned Steve Smith and David Warner to play "a huge" role in this year's Ashes series against England, with Australia now in "a really good place."
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mamata vs CBI LIVE updates: Kolkata Police moves HC against CBI action on Rajeev Kumar; BJP leaders meet EC
-
Tax rebate under section 87A: Here's all you need to know about this 100% relief and who can benefit from it
-
Rahul Gandhi in Patna: Congress chief reiterates pro-farmer stand; slams Narendra Modi over Rafale scam, growing unemployment
-
Thailand Open 2019: 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska announces her arrival on big stage with impressive title win
-
Varun Tej, Venkatesh's F2 has brought back the comedy genre after a long dry spell in Telugu cinema
-
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR: Low visibility delays flights, trains; air quality drops to 'poor' after slight improvement over weekend
-
Australia's military steps in to tackle ‘once in a century’ floods as downpour causes damage to property, brings crocs into streets
-
Understanding mental illness: Metaphors that cause you harm, and metaphors that help you heal
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Adarsh Shinde takes forward third-generation legacy of Bhim Geete
-
Mamata Vs CBI Live Updates: धरनास्थल पर कैबिनेट की बैठक कर रही हैं CM ममता बनर्जी
-
Mamata Vs CBI: राजनाथ सिंह ने राज्यपाल से फोन पर की बात, गृह मंत्रालय ने मांगी रिपोर्ट
-
ममता Vs केंद्र: CBI ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा, सबूत नष्ट कर सकती है कोलकाता पुलिस
-
जिसे कभी मुख्यमंत्री बनवाया, अब उसी के सामने टिकट के तलबगार हैं शरद यादव!
-
राज्यसभा में सरकार को घेरेगी कांग्रेस, पार्टी ने अपने सदस्यों को किया व्हिप जारी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Canberra: Skipper Tim Paine Monday said he expects the banned Steve Smith and David Warner to play "a huge" role in this year's Ashes series against England, with Australia now in "a really good place."
After a torrid 12 months marred by the ball-tampering row and poor form without their top stars, Australia ended their summer on a high by emphatically winning two Tests against Sri Lanka.
They claimed the first in Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs and the second in Canberra by 366 runs, following a tough home series defeat to top-ranked India.
File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. Reuters
Smith and Warner's bans for their role in trying to alter the ball in South Africa expire late next month and they are widely expected to quickly return to the national set-up.
"I think everyone to a degree has to earn their stripes. I think those two have got plenty of runs in the bank if you like," Paine said when asked if they could slot straight back in.
"Look, I see us going to the Ashes and them having a huge part in us winning the series. That's how I see how important they are to this team.
"We know how good they are and hopefully once their bans are up they'll be welcomed back and they will win Test matches like they did before."
Without the experienced pair, Australia struggled. But at least they broke a century drought stretching back to October in Canberra, with Joe Burns, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson and Usman Khawaja all cashing in.
Their knocks put them in prime position for the Ashes against an England side reeling from an embarrassing capitulation in the West Indies.
Following a 381-run defeat by the hosts in the first Test in Barbados last month, England suffered a 10-wicket thrashing in Antigua on Saturday to lose the three-match series 2-0.
Won back respect
With the imminent return of Warner and Smith, there are now question marks over Marcus Harris and number four Marnus Labuschagne.
Harris struggled in Canberra on a batting-friendly wicket as fellow opener Burns hit 180, while Labuschagne managed just six and four in his two innings.
Khawaja's snapping of a run drought is widely seen as being enough for him to remain at first drop, with Head's 161 and 59 not out sealing his place at number five.
Paine said he has a "fair idea" of what the Ashes team might look like.
"What we have seen over this summer is we are starting to build a squad with plenty of depth. There's probably anywhere between 16 and 25 players we think are now in the mix, which is a really good place to be," he added.
For Paine, heading to England, and as skipper, is something that has been on his mind for months.
"I've been dreaming about it actually," he said. "I'm happy now that we've got this (Sri Lanka series) out of the way and I can put everything into it because every Australian cricketer can't wait to go and play an Ashes series, particularly in England."
The ball-tampering scandal, which led to year-long bans for Smith and Warner and nine months in exile for Cameron Bancroft, led to Australia changing its cricketing culture and toning down its aggressive sledging.
Paine said he was "really proud of the way we have gone about it".
"We spoke at the start of the summer that our main priority was to win back the respect of our Australian public and cricket fans. Sitting here now, I think we've gone a long way to doing that," he said.
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2019 13:08:52 IST
Also See
Australia's David Warner to resume batting within a month after successful elbow surgery
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Joe Burns stakes claim to Ashes berth with Aussies' first century of this summer
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Mitchell Starc guides hosts to 366-run win at Canberra as Tim Paine and Co sweep Test series