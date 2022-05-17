Tim David vs T Natarajan: 4 sixes and a run out, how the battle unfolded in the MI vs SRH clash

Mumbai Indians' Tim David unleashed some fireworks at the Wankhede Stadium during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

MI were 149/5 after 17 overs while chasing 194 and David was already at 22 off 12 before he took on T Natarajan in the 18th over. The left-arm pacer began the over with a wide and was then hit for a maximum on the very next ball as Natarajan bowled a low full toss that David sliced over extra cover boundary.

The left-arm bowler again bowled a wide before bowling a dot ball but had already given away 8 runs in two balls. But what unfolded next was brilliance from the Mumbai Indians batter.

Natarajan bowled this third legitimate delivery on to David's pads and the batter hammered this one out of the park over square leg region. The next one which was a full toss was deposited in the stands.

David then completed the hattrick of sixes as dispatched this penultimate delivery which was another full toss straight down the ground. He was eventually run-out on the final ball of the 18th over for 46 off 18 balls. He mistimed one wide of the bowler and scampered through for a risky single. Natarajan was quick onto the ball and clipped the bails off at the bowler's end with David well shot. It was a crucial moment in the match.

Mumbai Indians later fell short of the target as they were restricted to 190/7 in 20 overs and suffered a defeat by 3 runs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.