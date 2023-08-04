Young batting sensation Tilak Varma made his senior India debut during the first T20I against West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday, and with the 20-year-old now having made a mark in international cricket, he is now eyeing to represent his country in the World Cup.

Tilak Varma played a confident knock of 39 off 22 deliveries in the first T20I, although India ended up suffering a four-run loss.

Varma amassed two fours and three sixes, with a strike-rate of 177.27.

Tilak Varma was part of the India squad at the 2020 U19 World Cup, and made a name for himself when he was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 1.70 crore at the IPL 2022 player auction.

Tilak has aggregated 740 runs across the two seasons with MI.

He dreamt of playing for India 🇮🇳 Today he walked on the field with the #TeamIndia jersey on 👌🏻 Proud moment for young Tilak Varma 👍🏻 Full chat Coming Soon 🔜 on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz #WIvIND | @TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/Up0bLWgkSl — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2023

“Everyone has this dream of playing for the country, I never thought that I will be able to play for India so soon in my career, because, after the Under-19 World Cup, there was the coronavirus issue which happened, so I thought let me just use the opportunity that I get,” said Varma in a video tweeted out by BCCI.

“From childhood, it has been my goal to win India the World cup. In my mind, I always think about ways how to win the World cup. I keep visualising everyday that I will go and bat in this number and win World Cup,” he added.

He hopes his dream of winning the World Cup with India will also come true.

“Now I got the India jersey and I used to visualise, but now, it has come true, so I feel that moment (of winning World Cup) will also come soon. This is a great feeling, I can’t express it, everyone asks me but I am just feeling really happy and proud. So taking it step by step, let’s see how it happens,” the Hyderabad-born cricketer said.

West Indies lead the five-match T20I series 1-0 after their thrilling win in Trinidad. Barring Tilak, most of the other batters failed to convert starts and as a result, India were restricted to 145/9, while looking to chase down 150. Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder and Ober McCoy took two wickets each.

The second T20I will be played in Guyana on Sunday.