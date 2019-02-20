Tickets for 2020 Women's World T20 to go on sale from Thursday; ICC CEO confident of big turnouts
Tickets for next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia will go on sale to the public from Thursday, coinciding with one-year countdown of the tournament.
Dubai: Tickets for next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia will go on sale to the public from Thursday, coinciding with one-year countdown of the tournament.
Fans can get their tickets to all 23 women's matches, including the final, at the official tournament website, t20worldcup.com, the ICC said in a statement.
Representational image. Getty
The seventh edition of the global showpiece event for women's T20 cricket will take place across Australia from 21 February to 8 March, starting with a spectacular opening match between defending champions Australia and India under lights at Sydney Showground Stadium.
The women's tournament will also feature blockbuster double-header semi-finals at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on 5 March, 2020.
The final will be played at the MCG on 8 March, 2020 on International Women's Day, presenting a ground-breaking opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture.
The matches will be played at eight venues in six host cities across Australia, featuring the 10 best teams in the world.
Warm-up matches will take place from 16 to 20 February, 2020 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane and Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.
Tickets for warm-up matches are priced at US$10 for adults, and free for kids.
All matches of the tournament, including the final, have tickets from US$20, while kids' are priced at US$5.
ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: "With just a year to go until we embark on our most ambitious ICC Women's T20 World Cup, I am delighted to see tickets going on-sale to the public at such accessible prices. ICC events play an important part in growing our game and inspiring the next generation of players and fans around the world.
"I am particularly excited by the prospect of the final being held at the MCG in front of 92,000 fans and I know the Australian public, with their love of cricket will turn out in force to see the world's best players go head-to-head and break a world record in the process.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2019 14:10:49 IST
