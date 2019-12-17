England off-spinner Laura Marsh has ended her international career in a 13-year span that included three World Cup wins, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said.

The 33-year-old made her debut as a pace bowler in 2006 before switching to spin and signs off with 217 international wickets, making her the most successful women’s spinner in English cricket history.

"Laura has been a fantastic servant to English cricket and we're so grateful for everything she has contributed," Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket said in a statement here.

☝ 217 international wickets

🏆 3 World Cups

👏 One @LauraMarsh7! — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 16, 2019

“Her record ranks amongst the very best bowlers in the history of our game ... She’s been the complete team player and a role model for England women’s cricket and she will be missed.”

