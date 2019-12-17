First Cricket
Three-time World Cup winner Laura Marsh announces retirement from international cricket

Laura Marsh made her debut as a pace bowler in 2006 before switching to spin and signs off with 217 international wickets, making her the most successful women’s spinner in English cricket history.

Reuters, Dec 17, 2019 11:32:58 IST

England off-spinner Laura Marsh has ended her international career in a 13-year span that included three World Cup wins, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said.

The 33-year-old made her debut as a pace bowler in 2006 before switching to spin and signs off with 217 international wickets, making her the most successful women’s spinner in English cricket history.

"Laura has been a fantastic servant to English cricket and we're so grateful for everything she has contributed," Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket said in a statement here.

“Her record ranks amongst the very best bowlers in the history of our game ... She’s been the complete team player and a role model for England women’s cricket and she will be missed.”

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 11:32:58 IST

Tags : Cricket, ECB, England, England And Wales Cricket Board, Laura March, Sports

