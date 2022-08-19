Three out of 140 candidates clear BCCI umpires' test featuring mind-twisting questions

Only three out of 140 aspirants were able to clear the Level 2 umpiring tests conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI). The successful candidates will now be eligible to stand in Group D women’s and junior matches.

The cut-off for the same was 90 marks out of 200 (100 for the written test, 35 for viva and video, and 30 for the physical). A physical test was held for the first time since the pandemic, keeping in mind the physical demands of umpiring. The video test comprised match footage and questions on umpiring in specific situations.

Most candidates performed quite well in practicals but few questions in the written test were too tricky for a majority of them.

According to a report in The Indian Express, most of the candidates did well in the practical game, but could not clear the written test as only 3 out of 140 aspirants could pass the test and progress through to the next level.

As per a BCCI official, the focus on this game was not only on laws and bylaws but how to implement them in a live-game situation. The questions were designed on testing practical reasoning rather than theoretical knowledge.

Few questions that were posed in the written round included:

What will you do if the shadow of a pavilion, tree or fielder starts falling on the pitch and the batsman complains?

You are satisfied that a player has a genuine injury on the index finger of his bowling hand and removing the tape will result in bleeding. Will you still ask him to remove the protective tape while bowling?

The striker hits a fair delivery, which lodges in the helmet of the short-leg fielder. Because of the impact, the helmet comes off the fielder’s head and the ball is still stuck in the helmet. The helmet falls…and the fielder catches it before it falls on the ground. On appeal, what is your decision?

The standard of umpiring has always been a point of heated discussion in the IPL and if the current test is anything to go by, the BCCI wants to iron out the flaws.

