'This too shall pass': Babar Azam's message for Virat Kohli wins hearts

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has come out in support of Virat Kohli over his rough patch. Azam, who is currently ranked No 1 in ODIs and T20s, posted a supportive message for the former India skipper. Taking to his Twitter handle, Babar Azam shared a photo of himself with Kohli with the caption, “This too shall pass. Stay Strong”. Check the post here:



The Pakistan skipper’s gesture won hearts online. Apart from Azam, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and England skipper Jos Buttler also spoke out in support of Kohli at the post-match conference yesterday.

"I suppose in a little way it's quite refreshing for the rest of us that he (Kohli) is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best player in ODI cricket in the world. So, he's been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, go through runs of form where they don't perform as well as they can do sometimes," Buttler said.

"Yeah, incredibly surprised, as I said, his record speaks for himself. The matches he's won for India and yeah, why would you question that," the England captain added.

As for Rohit Sharma, after facing questions on Kohli’s lack of form, the swashbuckling opener said that he ‘does not get’ the chatter around the right-handed batter’s form.

"Charcha kyu ho rahi hai. I do not get it. He has played so many matches. He is playing from so many years. He is such a great batter so he does not need reassurance. I talked about this in my last press conference too, form goes up and down, that is part and parcel of any cricketer's career,” the Indian skipper asserted.

Kohli failed to make a mark with the bat once again as he was dismissed for 16 in the last game. The right-handed batter did play some classic shots but nicked the ball for an easy catch to Buttler while cashing a delivery outside-off. India lost the second ODI by 100 runs as their batters failed to stay at the crease against Reece Topley’s bowling.