India suffered a defeat in the semi-final against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler chased the target with utmost ease.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif took a dig at India’s semi-final loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday.
The Rohit Sharma-led side bowed out of the tournament after losing to England in the semis as the English side chased down a target of 169 runs with no casualties and four overs to spare.
During the last edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan had thumped India by 10 wickets, chasing a target of 152 runs. This was also Pakistan’s first win in a World Cup fixture against India.
Mentioning the same, Sharif tweeted, “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup”.
So, this Sunday, it’s:
152/0 vs 170/0
🇵🇰 🇬🇧 #T20WorldCup
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 10, 2022
The Babar Azam-led side reached the final after beating New Zealand in the semi-final and will now take on England in the title clash on Sunday in Melbourne.
Talking about the encounter between India and England, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales thoroughly dominated the Indian batting unit and chased down the target with four overs to spare.
Earlier, India rode on some fine batting from Virat Kohli and a late surge from Hardik Pandya to put 168/6 in 20 overs, but they felt 20 runs short of a par score.
