'This is crunch time' for Rahul Dravid ahead of T20 World Cup, says ex-India selector Saba Karim

Team India have concluded their Asia Cup 2022 journey following two consecutive defeats in the Super 4 round. Ahead of a series of major fixtures, the side’s performance has become a concern for the team management.

As India are considering their upcoming Australia and South Africa series as a preparation for the T20 World Cup, the management will try to bring out the best possible combinations for each department. Following the scenario, former national selector and player Saba Karim highlighted the role of India’s head coach Rahul Dravid in the team-building process.

While featuring in an interview with Sports 18‘s show ‘Sports Over The Top’, Karim noted that Dravid should be aware of the fact that his honeymoon period is over.

Dravid took responsibility of the side after Ravi Sastri stepped down from the coaching duty following India’s exit from last year’s T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, got eliminated from the Super 12 stage of the competition. Dravid is now standing with the same assignment in front of him. He will eye for a roaring comeback and lift the first ICC trophy of his tenure.

Referring to the present scenario, Karim said, “This is crunch time for Dravid.” He also emphasised that the veteran cricketer has been quite comfortable in his role in the shortest format. Under his guidance, India have won the bilateral T20I series against New Zealand, West Indies (twice), Sri Lanka, and England so far. But, the World Cup is another stage to perform.

Additionally, Karim mentioned India’s Test losses to South Africa and England, claiming that Dravid would have traded those losses for the bilateral series victories India achieved under him. Dravid’s tenure as head coach had a bumpy beginning with a series loss against a young Proteas side and the defeat in the Edgbaston Test.

However, Karim acknowledged that Dravid was brilliant as a batter while playing Tests against SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) but he should also aim to carry the legacy as a coach.

“Dravid can define it as a successful tenure of his coaching career if India win ICC events and also start to win Test series in SENA countries,” Karim added at the end.

India will start off their three-match T20 International series against Australia with the first T20I on 20 September at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.