'Things will change soon': Nitish Rana posts cryptic tweet after being overlooked for South Africa T20I series

The Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) has announced the squad for upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. After the announcement, many were left baffled by the exclusion of Nitish Rana. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter, who has been a star performer for his side this IPL season, was left out of the 18-member T20 squad despite some stellar knocks.

Following the announcement of the team, Rana shared a cryptic tweet. “Things will change soon,” the southpaw batter wrote, followed by an emoji of an Indian flag and a target. View the tweet:

Rana last played for India in the series against Sri Lanka last year. The left-handed batter failed to make a mark in the fixtures and was able to get only single-digits scores in two T20s and one ODI.

In this season of the Indian Premier League, the batter was one of the highlights for KKR in an otherwise disappointing season. In 14 appearances for the Kolkata-based franchise, the southpaw smashed 361 runs at an average of 27.77.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the series and KL Rahul will lead the Indian side. Hardik Pandya and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik have been recalled into the T20 squad ahead of the series next month. Pacer Umran Malik, who has impressed both the cricketing fraternity and fans with his ability to consistently bowl at over 150 kmph, has also made it to the team. View the 18-member squad here:

The T20 series against South Africa will be held from 9 to 19 June. The BCCI has also announced the squad for the fifth England- India Test, which was rescheduled due to COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp last year. The Test will be held from 1 to 5 July at Edgbaston. The India-England Test series had marked the start of the second World Test Championship cycle.

