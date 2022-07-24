‘They were teasing me to drop a catch’: Shreyas Iyer reveals reason for dance celebration in 1st ODI

India batter Shreyas Iyer explained on Saturday, the reason behind his dance moves at the boundary after taking Shamarh Brooks’ catch in the first ODI against West Indies.

Shreyas Iyer took a regulation catch at deep square leg as Brooks hooked a short ball from Shardul Thakur in the 24th over of their innings. Iyer then broke into a unique dance and looked at the audience in a teasing manner.

The middle-order batter, in a conversation with Mohammed Siraj, explained the reason behind the dance. According to him, the crowd was teasing him while he was fielding near the boundary line.

”Wo log chidha rahe the drop a catch, drop a catch (they were teasing me saying 'drop a catch', 'drop a catch'). Fir catch aya mere paas to maine unke jaisa dance kia thodda (when the catch came my way, I tried to dance like them after taking the catch)," Iyer said while talking to Mohammed Siraj on BCCI TV.

That catch of Brooks broke a 117-run second-wicket partnership as the Men in Maroon were cruising away in their chase of a 309-run target. Thakur was able to scalp back-to-back wickets in two successive overs, bringing equilibrium to the match, which seemed tilted towards West Indies till then.

From last-over heroics in the 1st #WIvIND ODI courtesy @mdsirajofficial to rocking some dance moves ft @ShreyasIyer15, presenting a fun interview that oozes swag 😎😎 - by @28anand Full interview 👇https://t.co/tau2J3GcBh #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4rou4918Zi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2022

Iyer, who took two catches in the second innings, also had a good outing with the bat scoring 54 runs of 57 balls. The runs came as a relief after he was criticised for his lackluster performance against England in the rescheduled Test match as well as T20Is.

India won the first match by three runs. The two sides will lock horns on Sunday in the second match of the series.

